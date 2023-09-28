October looks to be another exciting month for Prime Video with many exciting titles becoming available to stream on the service including some films fresh from the big-screen, familiar favorites, and new Amazon original titles.

Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in Maggie Betts' courtroom drama The Burial, which is based on the true story of Willie E. Gary and Jerry O'Keefe, two men who, despite their differences, team up to take down a large funeral home company that has been cheating over underprivileged communities. Kiernan Shipka is returning to the horror genre with the time-traveling slasher film Totally Killer, where a young woman travels back in time to 1987 to stop a masked murderer from killing her mother's childhood friends.

The Amazon original series Upload returns for its third season after Nathan leaves Lakeview to reunite with Nora, a double is uploaded, which spells trouble for the virtual afterlife. Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards are all returning for the new season.

October will also be bringing plenty of popular film titles including recent releases such as the horror-comedy Renfield, the DC superhero adventure Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the comedy sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, and the coming-of-age action-comedy Polite Society.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in October.

Available October 1:

Frasier S1-11 (1994)

Hit S3 (2020)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View To A Kill (1985)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction (2011)

Arsenal (2017)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bolero (1984)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Casino Royale (1967)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Crawl (2019)

Daybreakers (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doom (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Flesh & Blood (1985)

For The Love Of The Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

High-Rise (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

King Solomon's Mines (1985)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License To Kill (1989)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Mac and Me (1988)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mean Creek (2004)

Moby Dick (1959)

Moneyball (2011)

Moonraker (1979)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Navy Seals (1990)

Nerve (2016)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Original Sin (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Corner (1997)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sicario (2015)

Spectre (2015)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

That's Entertainment (1974)

The Apartment (1960)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Intouchables (2011)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Sugarland Express (1974)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Firm (1993)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Little Things (2021)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Party (1968)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

UHF (1989)

Universal Soldier (1992)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available October 3:

Billions S5 (2021)

Make Me Scream (2023)

Available October 6:

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

Totally Killer (2023)

Available October 7:

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Available October 9:

Missing Link (2019)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

Available October 10:

Copshop (2021)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)

Renfield (2023)

Available October 11:

The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

Awareness (2023)

Available October 12:

Blended (2014)

Available October 13:

Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)

The Burial (2023)

Available October 15:

Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)

One On One S1-S5 (2002)

Available October 16:

Long Shot (2019)

Available October 17:

Polite Society (2023)

Available October 20:

Upload S3 (2023)

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Available October 23:

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

Available October 24:

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)

Available October 25:

Studio 666 (2022)

Available October 26:

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)

Available October 27:

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents - The Confession (2023)

Available October 31:

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)I