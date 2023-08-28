Over 300 titles will be added to Prime Video this September, including highly anticipated series, and plenty of new films headlined by some recognizable names.

The Boys universe is expanding this month with the arrival of the college-set spinoff Gen V. Set at the prestigious Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the new series finds a group of angst-ridden young adult supes tested in a series of battle royal challenges. The series has all the blood, guts, sex, and superpowered mayhem that fans of The Boys have come to expect, featuring all-new characters and some familiar faces.

The Wheel of Time will also be returning for Season 2, as a now powerless Moraine (Rosamund Pike) and her team take on dangerous new threats, and must find new ways to defeat the forces of evil.

Michael Peña, Yara Shahidi, Bette Midler, Gael García Bernal, and Bad Bunny are starring in new original films from Amazon Studios. Peña will star as Jose Hernandez, the first migrant farmworker to travel to space, in the inspiring biopic A Million Miles Away. Shahidi, Midler, and Odessa A'zion will star in the tear-jerker romantic comedy Sitting in Bars with Cake, which tells the story of two best friends who commit to an entire year of baking cakes, bringing them into bars, and making new friends. Bernal and Bad Bunny will star in the wrestling biopic Cassandro, which tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler who finds fame in the ring by becoming an "exotico."

You can check out the list below to see what other exciting titles will be streaming on Prime Video starting in September.

Available September 1:

Arabian Nights (2000)

Spin City S1-S6 (1997)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)

A Force Of One (1979)

A Man Called Sarge (1990)

A Matter of Time (1976)

A Rage to Live (1965)

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great (1961)

Alex Cross (2012)

All About My Mother (2000)

Amazons Of Rome (1963)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apartment 143 (2012)

April Morning (1988)

Are You In The House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Education (2020)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bailout At 43,000 (1957)

Balls Out (2015)

Beer (1985)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Belly Of An Architect (1990)

Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Blow (2001)

Body Slam (1987)

Born to Race (2011)

Bowling For Columbine (2002)

Boy of the Streets (1937)

Breakdown (1997)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Brigadoon (1954)

Broken Embraces (2010)

Buster (1988)

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

California Dreaming (1979)

Campus Rhythm (1943)

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)

Carpool (1996)

Carry on Columbus (1992)

Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)

Children Of Men (2007)

Child's Play (2019)

China Doll (1958)

Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)

Cocaine: One Man's Seduction (1983)

Committed (2000)

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Condor (1986)

Confidence Girl (1952)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Crossplot (1969)

Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Cycle Savages (1969)

Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)

Damned River (1989)

Dancers (1987)

Danger in Paradise (1977)

Dangerous Love (1988)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Defiance (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Desert Sands (1955)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Kitty O'Day (1944)

Detective School Dropouts (1986)

Devil (2010)

Devil's Eight (1969)

Diary of a Bachelor (1964)

Dogs (1977)

Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title (1966)

Double Trouble (1992)

Down The Drain (1990)

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Eight on the Lam (1967)

Electra Glide In Blue (1973)

Elephant Tales (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation (1961)

Extraction (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Fashion Model (1945)

Fatal Charm (1978)

Fearless Frank (1969)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Flight That Disappeared (1961)

Flight to Hong Kong (1956)

Fools Rush In (1997)

For The Love of Aaron (1994)

For The Love of It (1980)

For Those Who Think Young (1964)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)

Frontera (2014)

Fury on Wheels (1971)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Gigli (2003)

Grace Quigley (1985)

Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)

Hangfire (1991)

Haunted House (2023)

Hawks (1989)

Hell Drivers (1958)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hollywood Harry (1986)

Honeymoon Limited (1935)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Hugo (2011)

I Am Durán (2019)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I'm So Excited! (2013)

Inconceivable (2017)

Innocent Lies (1995)

Intimate Strangers (2006)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

It Rains In My Village (1968)

Jarhead (2005)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)

Joyride (2022)

Juan Of The Dead (2012)

Kalifornia (1993)

Khyber Patrol (1954)

La Bamba (1987)

Labou (2009)

Lady In A Corner (1989)

Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)

Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)

Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)

Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)

Little Sweetheart (1989)

Lost Battalion (1960)

Mama (2013)

Mandrill (2009)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Matchless (1967)

Meeting At Midnight (1944)

Men's Club (1986)

Mfkz (2018)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Miss All American Beauty (1982)

Mission of the Shark (1991)

Mixed Company (1974)

Mystery Liner (1934)

National Lampoon's Movie Madness (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Night Creatures (1962)

No (2012)

Observe and Report (2009)

Octavia (1984)

October Sky (1999)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

One Man's Way (1964)

One Summer Love (1976)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Overkill (1996)

Panga (1990)

Passport To Terror (1989)

Phaedra (1962)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Private Investigations (1987)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Quinceanera (1960)

Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Red River (1948)

Reform School Girls (1969)

Riddick (2013)

Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)

River of Death (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rose Garden (1989)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1985)

Running Scared (2006)

Safari 3000 (1982)

Season Of Fear (1989)

Secret Window (2004)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Sergeant Deadhead (1965)

Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)

Sharks' Treasure (1975)

She's Out of My League (2010)

She's the One (1996)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Slamdance (1987)

Snitch (2013)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Spanglish (2004)

Spell (1977)

Stardust (2007)

Step Up (2006)

Sticky Fingers (1988)

Stigmata (1999)

Sugar (2009)

Summer Rental (1985)

Surrender (1987)

Sword Of The Valiant (1984)

Tangerine (2015)

Tenth Man (1988)

The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)

The Assisi Underground (1986)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Tent (1957)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cat Burglar (1961)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Clown and the Kid (1961)

The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)

The Dictator (2012)

The Evictors (1979)

The Fake (1953)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Alliance (1990)

The Finest Hour (1991)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Locusts (1997)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Misfits (1961)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage (1986)

The Night They Raided Minsky's (1968)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince (2014)

The Program (1993)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Savage Wild (1970)

The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)

The Sharkfighters (1956)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Young Savages (1961)

Three Came To Kill (1960)

Three Kinds of Heat (1987)

Through Naked Eyes (1983)

Time Limit (1957)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987)

Track of Thunder (1967)

Transformations (1991)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trollhunter (2011)

True Heart (1996)

Underground (1970)

Unholy Rollers (1972)

Unsettled Land (1989)

V/H/S (2012)

War, Italian Style (1967)

Warriors Five (1962)

We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Where the River Runs Black (1986)

Wild Bill (1995)

Wild Racers (1968)

Wild Things (1998)

Windows (1980)

Woman Of Straw (1964)

Young Racers (1963)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Available September 5:

One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023)

Available September 7:

Single Moms Club (2014)

Available September 8:

Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)

Available September 12:

Inside (2023)

Kelce (2023)

Available September 14:

Thursday Night Football (2023)

Available September 15:

Wilderness (2023)

Written in the Stars (2023)

A Million Miles Away (2023)

Available September 19:

A Thousand and One (2023)

Available September 22:

Cassandro (2023)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)

Available September 26:

The Fake Sheikh (2023)

Available September 29:

Gen V (2023)