Summer is now over and things are winding down this month on Prime Video, outside new episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2. However, while there aren't as many new originals this month, there are plenty of great movies and TV shows to explore. You can check out the list below to find out what is coming to Prime Video in September.

Available Now:

Angry Birds Mystery Island S1, Part 2 (2024)

Joe Pickett S1-2 (2021)

The Tudors S1-4 (2007)

Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3 (2020)

Available September 1:

21 Grams (2004)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Angela’s Ashes (2000)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Cape Fear (1962)

CB4 (1993)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Child’s Play (2019)

Constantine (2005)

Continental Divide (1981)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Cyborg (1986)

Devil (2010)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dredd (2012)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Election (1999)

For Love of the Game (1999)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Frida (2002)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Durán (2019)

In The Heights (2021)

In the Name of the Father (1994)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nerve (2016)

Night Creatures (1962)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Red Eye (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1986)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Steel (1997)

Stigmata (1999)

Swingers (1996)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Core (2003)

The Doors (1991)

The Egg And I (1947)

The General's Daughter (1999)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Misfits (2021)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Wolf Man (1941)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

The Wolfman (2010)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Madagascar (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Super 8 (2011)

The First Purge (2018)

The Grey (2011)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (2018)

Winchester (2018)

Available September 3:

'Snack Shack'

The 90s-throwback coming-of-age comedy, Snack Shack, is one of the underrated movies of the year. Conor Sherry (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) star as A.J. and Moose, two best friends who are always scheming up their next big money-making plot. After making an outrageous bid at a city council auction, the two end up running the snack shack at their local community pool, where a love triangle with the new-in-town lifeguard Brooke (Mika Abdalla) threatens to rupture their friendship.

'The American Society of Magical Negroes'

One of the most controversial movies of the year, The American Society of Magical Negroes, will be available on Prime Video this week. The film marks the directorial debut of Kobi Libii (Madam Secretary) and stars Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Aren, a young biracial man who works in the white-dominated world of high-art. Aren is soon recruited by Roger (David Alan Grier) to join a secret organization known as "The American Society of Magical Negroes" who attempt to keep the black community safe by appeasing the white liberal elite. He is soon assigned to guide Jason (Drew Tarver), an insecure white man working at a tech firm, but ends up falling in love with a female employee at the office named Lizzie (An-Li Bogan). Aren soon realizes that Jason has also begun to develop feelings for Lizzie, putting him in a crisis of either finding his happiness and going against the magic society, or maintaining the status quo.

Available September 6:

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

Available September 10:

The Money Game (2024)

Available September 11:

Colette (2018)

Available September 12:

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

A followup to the 2011 Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish breathes new life into the franchise with a surprisingly deep tale of mortality. The film finds the titular orange tabby (Antonio Banderas) going through his own existential crisis as he is stalked by the living embodiment of Death (Wagner Moura) after learning he is down to his ninth and final life. Puss soon embarks on a quest with the lovable mutt Perrito (Harvey Guillén) and his former flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) to find a shooting star that will grant him more lives before time runs out.

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

Available September 13:

The Grand Tour: One For The Road (2024)

Available September 14:

'Elementary' Seasons 1-7

Set in modern-day Manhattan, Elementary brings a fresh spin to the character of Sherlock Holmes. Jonny Lee Miller stars as Holmes, who, after a stint in rehab, travels to Manhattan and is forced to work with a sober companion by the name of Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu), together the two begin solving crimes happening in the city streets, often butting heads with the NYPD.

Also available September 14:

PBC on Prime Video (2024)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Spark: A Space Tail (2016)

Available September 15:

'Everybody Wants Some!!'

The summer of Glen Powell may now be over, but Prime Video will allow you to keep the celebration going when Everybody Wants Some!! lands on the service this month. Written and directed by Powell's Hit Man collaborator Richard Linklater, the film is set in 1980 Texas as a college freshman (Blake Jenner) meets his baseball teammates, finds love, and parties his ass off before the start of his first year at college.

Available September 19:

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

Available September 20:

Jason Bourne (2016)

​​​​​​​Available September 23:

What If (2014)

​​​​​​​Available September 24:

Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)

​​​​​​​Available September 26:

'Paddington 2'

One of the best-reviewed movies of all time (yes, really), Paddington 2 finds the marmalade-loving Peruvian bear (Ben Whishaw) having been accustomed to living in London with the Brown family. However, Paddington is caught in a sticky situation after being conned by the jaded actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant) and is accused of a crime he didn't commit. Now Paddington and the Browns must find a way to reunite to find the real culprit behind the crime.

​​​​​​​Available September 29:

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Available September 30:

Available on Freevee with Ads: