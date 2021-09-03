You’ll want to make time for classics like ‘West Side Story’, ‘Do the Right Thing’, and ‘Putney Swope’.

The challenge with the Criterion Channel is not finding something to recommend, but finding time to watch a streaming service comprised of nothing but classic, must-watch movies. Their September 2021 lineup is as impressive as ever with so many terrific films that are worth your time. Just twenty movies that are worth adding to your list include The Naked City, The Apartment, West Side Story, Putney Swope, The Panic in Needle Park, Sisters, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, My Dinner with Andre, Smithereens, Stranger Than Paradise, After Hours, Moonstruck, Do the Right Thing, The King of New York, Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., The Daytrippers, In the Cut, Man Push Cart, The Squid and the Whale, Margaret, and Frances Ha.

Here’s the full list of films coming to Criterion Channel in September 2021.

The Immigrant, Charles Chaplin, 1917

The Crowd, King Vidor, 1928

Speedy, Ted Wilde, 1928

The Clock, Vincente Minnelli, 1945

The Naked City, Jules Dassin, 1948

Little Fugitive, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin, and Raymond Abrashkin, 1953

On the Bowery, Lionel Rogosin, 1956

An Affair to Remember, Leo McCarey, 1957

The Garment Jungle, Vincent Sherman, 1957

Shadows, John Cassavetes, 1959

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

West Side Story, Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961

The Incident, Larry Peerce, 1967

The Queen, Frank Simon, 1968

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One, William Greaves, 1968

Putney Swope, Robert Downey Sr., 1969

The Angel Levine, Ján Kadár, 1970

The Out-of-Towners, Arthur Hiller, 1970

Born to Win, Ivan Passer, 1971

Little Murders, Alan Arkin, 1971

The Panic in Needle Park, Jerry Schatzberg, 1971

Ciao! Manhattan, John Palmer, 1972

Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1972

Super Fly, Gordon Parks Jr., 1972

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Joseph Sargent, 1974

God Told Me To, Larry Cohen, 1976

News from Home, Chantal Akerman, 1977

Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978

Town Bloody Hall, D. A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, 1979

Permanent Vacation, Jim Jarmusch, 1980

Escape from New York, John Carpenter, 1981*

My Dinner with Andre, Louis Malle, 1981

Stations of the Elevated, Manfred Kirchheimer, 1981

Smithereens, Susan Seidelman, 1982

Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983

Los Sures, Diego Echeverria, 1984

Old Enough, Marisa Silver, 1984

Stranger Than Paradise, Jim Jarmusch, 1984

After Hours, Martin Scorsese, 1985

Five Corners, Tony Bill, 1987

Moonstruck, Norman Jewison, 1987

Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee, 1989

Sidewalk Stories, Charles Lane, 1989

The King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990

Metropolitan, Whit Stillman, 1990

Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston, 1990

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., Leslie Harris, 1992

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Alan Rudolph, 1994

Rhythm Thief, Matthew Harrison, 1994

Smoke, Wayne Wang, 1995*

The Daytrippers, Greg Mottola, 1996

Mr. Jealousy, Noah Baumbach, 1997

Dark Days, Marc Singer, 2000

Downtown 81, Edo Bertoglio, 2000

In the Cut, Jane Campion, 2003

Brother to Brother, Rodney Evans, 2004

Man Push Cart, Ramin Bahrani, 2005

The Squid and the Whale, Noah Baumbach, 2005

Chop Shop, Ramin Bahrani, 2007

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, Tamra Davis, 2010

Margaret, Kenneth Lonergan, 2011

Frances Ha, Noah Baumbach, 2012

The Hottest August, Brett Story, 2019

*Available October 1

