The holidays are nearly here, and Disney+ is here to help celebrate.

November looks to be a blockbuster month for Disney+ with plenty of exciting titles making their way to the streaming service. Not only will the final batch of Andor episodes hit the service, but the month will also bring the highly-anticipated sequel series Willow featuring Warwick Davis reprising the titular role. Get ready to celebrate the holidays, Marvel style, with the MCU's very first Christmas special (and second Special Presentation) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as Drax and Mantis go on a quest in Los Angeles to make Star Lord's Christmas a special one. Amy Adams is set to return as Princess Giselle, in the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 Enchanted: Disenchanted alongside a cast that also includes Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, and Maya Rudolph. Tim Allen will be reprising his role as Scott Calvin, better known as Santa Claus, in the Disney+ original miniseries The Santa Clauses which will be debuting on the service just in time for the holidays.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Disney+ in November.

Available November 2:

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks Game Changers - Episode 206 “Twigs”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 3

Available November 3:

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Available November 4:

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night - Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

“King T’Challa”

“Princess Shuri”

“The Dora Milaje”

Available November 7:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 9 (Live)

Available November 9:

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners - 5-episode Premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Zootopia+ (Shorts) - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

Andor - Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 204 "Free of Pointless Command"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 4

Available November 11:

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Available November 14:

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)

Available November 16:

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses - 2-Episode Premiere

"Chapter One: Good To Ho"

“Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause”

Andor - Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 205 "Blank Expression"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 5

Available November 18:

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow - Premiere

Disenchanted - Premiere

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse - Premiere

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse - Premiere

Available November 20:

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM - Original Concert Event

7:30pm PST - Live Red Carpet

8:00 - 10:00pm PST - Concert

Available November 21:

Dancing with the Stars - Finale - Episode 11 (Live)

Available November 23:

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Andor - Season Finale - Episode 12

Daddies On Request - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206 "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 6

Available November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Premiere

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Premiere

Available November 28:

Mickey Saves Christmas

Available November 30:

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow - Premiere - Episode 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 210 “Lights Out”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 207 "A Joyful Lens"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 7