April is almost here and Disney+ has plenty of great titles to stream over the course of the next month. The final three episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 will be premiering on Disney+ this coming month. Disney's trend in making live-action films based on their library of animated films continues with Peter Pan & Wendy, a new take on the classic tale of the Boy Who Never Grew Up from director David Lowery, who previously worked with Disney on the 2016 remake of Pete's Dragon. The film will star Academy Award nominee Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Smee, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Alan Tudyk & Molly Parker as Mr. & Mrs. Darling, and Alexander Molony & Ever Anderson as Peter Pan & Wendy. MCU veteran Jeremy Renner will be hosting the new reality series Rennervations which will follow the movie star as he travels across the globe and rebuilds decommissioned vehicles to serve a new purpose.

You can check out the list below to see what other titles will be coming to Disney+ in April.

Available April 2:

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

Available April 5:

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 22

Available April 9:

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Available April 12:

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

It's All Right! - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 23

Available April 14:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Available April 19:

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Finale - Chapter 24

Available April 22:

Secrets of the Elephants

Available April 26:

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

Available April 28:

Peter Pan & Wendy - Premiere