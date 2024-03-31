As we enter April, Disney+ and Hulu have officially merged in the U.S. You can stream both offerings from the Disney+ app if you've updated your plan or subscribed to both. You can click the related button below to learn what's coming to Hulu. As for what's new on Disney+, Wish is finally coming to the streamer. If you missed it, the Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose-led animated film was released exclusively in theaters last November and celebrated Disney's 100th anniversary.

Available April 1, 2024

“Theme Song Takeover”

Available April 3, 2024

'Wish'

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

'X-Men '97' Episode 4 - "Motendo/Lifedeath Pt.1" (Series continues to air weekly)

Also Available April 3:

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”

“Chibi Tiny Tales” (Shorts)

Available April 7, 2024

“Bluey” Season 3 premiere

Bluey Release Date September 30, 2018 Creator Joe Brumm Cast David McCormack , Melanie Zanetti , Brad Elliott , Daley Pearson Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Production Company Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), BBC Studios, Ludo Studio

Available April 10, 2024

“Firebuds”

“The Incredible Dr. Pol”

“Shorts Spectacular”

Available April 17, 2024

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”

“Drain the Oceans”

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes”

Available April 22, 2024

“Secrets of the Octopus”

“Tiger”

“Tigers on the Rise”

Available April 24, 2024

'Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends' (S3, 5 episodes)

Also available April 24: