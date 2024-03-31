As we enter April, Disney+ and Hulu have officially merged in the U.S. You can stream both offerings from the Disney+ app if you've updated your plan or subscribed to both. You can click the related button below to learn what's coming to Hulu. As for what's new on Disney+, Wish is finally coming to the streamer. If you missed it, the Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose-led animated film was released exclusively in theaters last November and celebrated Disney's 100th anniversary.

Available April 1, 2024

  • “Theme Song Takeover”

Available April 3, 2024

'Wish'

Wish
Wish
PG
Animation
Adventure
Comedy

Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.

Release Date
November 22, 2023
Director
Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn
Cast
Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters
Runtime
92 minutes
Main Genre
Animation
Production Company
Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

'X-Men '97' Episode 4 - "Motendo/Lifedeath Pt.1" (Series continues to air weekly)

Also Available April 3:

  • “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”
  • “Chibi Tiny Tales” (Shorts)

Available April 7, 2024

  • “Bluey” Season 3 premiere
Bluey
Bluey
TV-Y
Animation
Family
Release Date
September 30, 2018
Creator
Joe Brumm
Cast
David McCormack , Melanie Zanetti , Brad Elliott , Daley Pearson
Main Genre
Animation
Seasons
3
Production Company
Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), BBC Studios, Ludo Studio

Available April 10, 2024

  • “Firebuds”
  • “The Incredible Dr. Pol”
  • “Shorts Spectacular”

Available April 17, 2024

  • “Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”
  • “Drain the Oceans”
  • “PJ Masks: Power Heroes”

Available April 22, 2024

  • “Secrets of the Octopus”
  • “Tiger”
  • “Tigers on the Rise”

Available April 24, 2024

'Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends' (S3, 5 episodes)

Also available April 24:

  • Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
  • Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
  • Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)