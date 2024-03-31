As we enter April, Disney+ and Hulu have officially merged in the U.S. You can stream both offerings from the Disney+ app if you've updated your plan or subscribed to both. You can click the related button below to learn what's coming to Hulu. As for what's new on Disney+, Wish is finally coming to the streamer. If you missed it, the Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose-led animated film was released exclusively in theaters last November and celebrated Disney's 100th anniversary.
Available April 1, 2024
- “Theme Song Takeover”
Available April 3, 2024
'Wish'
Wish
Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.
- Release Date
- November 22, 2023
- Director
- Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn
- Cast
- Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters
- Runtime
- 92 minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Production Company
- Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures
'X-Men '97' Episode 4 - "Motendo/Lifedeath Pt.1" (Series continues to air weekly)
Also Available April 3:
- “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”
- “Chibi Tiny Tales” (Shorts)
Available April 7, 2024
- “Bluey” Season 3 premiere
Available April 10, 2024
- “Firebuds”
- “The Incredible Dr. Pol”
- “Shorts Spectacular”
Available April 17, 2024
- “Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”
- “Drain the Oceans”
- “PJ Masks: Power Heroes”
Available April 22, 2024
- “Secrets of the Octopus”
- “Tiger”
- “Tigers on the Rise”
Available April 24, 2024
'Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends' (S3, 5 episodes)
Also available April 24:
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
- Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)