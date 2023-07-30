Now that Secret Invasion has ended, Disney+ subscribers won't have to wait much longer for the next exciting titles to come to the streaming service this August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn's emotional and satisfying conclusion to his beloved trilogy of Marvel films, will be streaming on Disney+ at the top of the month. Outside the MCU, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be joining Sony's other Spider-Man movies on the streaming service.

Probably the most exciting title to come to Disney+ this August, and one of the most anticipated series of the year, is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action continuation of Dave Filoni's beloved animated series Star Wars Rebels, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. That won't be all the Star Wars content coming to Disney+ in August, as new episodes of the Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will also be available to stream.

The popular teen comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be returning for its fourth and final season, and will bring along some surprise guests that will surely please longtime fans of the franchise.

Disney+ will also stream several newly restored classic Disney shorts including Flying Jalopy and Mickey's Steam-Roller. The 4k restoration of the animated Disney classic Cinderella will also be coming to the service.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in August.

Available August 2:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes Streaming

Available August 4:

Rio 2

Available August 9:

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) - Premiere - New Episodes Streaming

Available August 11:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Available August 16:

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

Available August 17:

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Available August 18:

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest - Premiere

Available August 23:

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Premiere - Two Episodes

Available August 25:

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Available August 30:

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Premiere - Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - New Episodes