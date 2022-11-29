Fan-favorite franchises like 'National Treasure' and 'Night at the Museum' will be getting updates this December on Disney+.

There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Disney+ this December.

Available December 2:

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Premiere

Available December 7:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale - Episode 208 "A Two-Way Street"

The Santa Clauses - Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 8

Willow - Episode 3

Available December 8:

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere

Available December 9:

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? - Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere

Available December 14:

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History - 2-episode Premiere

Episode 1 "I'm a Ghost"

Episode 2 “The Treasure Map”

The Santa Clauses - Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 9

Willow - Episode 4

Available December 15:

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Available December 16:

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere

Le Pupille - Premiere

Available December 21:

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 10

Willow - Episode 5

Available December 23:

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Available December 28:

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 4 “Charlotte”

Willow - Episode 6

Available December 30:

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube