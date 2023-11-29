Disney+ has some exciting titles coming this December to celebrate the Christmas season.

Early in the month will be the streaming premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment in the iconic franchise features Harrison Ford's final time as the famed archaeologist as he teams up with his god-daughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a literal race against time to retrieve an artifact that has the power to travel through time. Directed by James Mangold, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and returning faces such as Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies. The film will also be accompanied by the new documentary, Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford.

Rick Riordan's extremely popular Percy Jackson books are coming to life in the form of the all-new series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Starring The Adam Project's Walker Scobell as the young demigod Percy, the first season of the much-anticipated series will be an adaptation of the first book in the series: The Lightning Thief. The series will also star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's two best friends, Annabeth and Grover.

Another popular book series with young readers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, will also be coming to Disney+ with the new animated film Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. The third film in Disney+'s animated reboot will serve as an adaptation of the sixth book in the series and finds Greg Heffley snowed in with his family over Christmas break.

The Marvel animated series What If...? is returning for its second season, featuring new stories that take a look into the alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new season will also introduce a new original hero, Kahhoria, a young Mohawk woman who comes into contact with the Tesseract.

Doctor Who's 60th anniversary celebration continues with two more specials coming to Disney+ starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate: "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle." Plus, Ncuti Gatwa will be making his grand entrance as the Fifteenth Doctor in the holiday special "The Church on Ruby Road."

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in December.

Available December 1:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford - Premiere

Available December 2:

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder - Premiere

Available December 5:

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) - Semi-Finals

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) - Two Part Special

Available December 6:

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Two Episode Premiere

Available December 8:

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever - Premiere

Available December 9:

Doctor Who: The Giggle - Premiere

Available December 11:

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

Available December 12:

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) - Finale

Available December 13:

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 3 and 4

Available December 15:

CMA Country Christmas Special

Available December 20:

Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) - Special Christmas Episode

Available December 22:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Premiere

Available December 23:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 2

Available December 24:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 3

Available December 25:

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road - Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 4

Available December 26:

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 5

Available December 27:

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3

Available December 28:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 7

Available December 29:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 8

Available December 30:

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 9