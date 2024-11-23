December is an excellent month for Disney+ subscribers. We have the premiere of a brand new Star Wars series, the finale of the MCU's first animated project, and concerts by two music legends. Here is everything coming to Disney+ in December 2024.

New on December 2, 2024

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

Image via Disney+

Mickey makes a magical wish that every day could be Christmas, but winds up having second thoughts when his wish actually comes true.

New on December 3, 2024

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Two-Episode Series Premiere

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Release Date December 3, 2024 Creator Cast Jude Law , Kerry Condon , Ryan Kiera Armstrong , Tunde Adebimpe , Ravi Cabot-Conyers , Robert Timothy Smith Main Genre Sci-Fi Rating Seasons 1 Franchise Writers Jon Watts , Christopher Ford Showrunner Jon Watts , Christopher Ford Expand

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

New on December 4, 2024

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

CMA Country Christmas

New on December 7, 2024

Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

New on December 9, 2024

Bluey "Minisodes”

Bluey The slice-of-life adventures of an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy as she has fun with her family and friends in everyday situations. Release Date September 30, 2018 Creator Joe Brumm Cast David McCormack , Melanie Zanetti , Brad Elliott , Daley Pearson Production Company Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), BBC Studios, Ludo Studio

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

Image via ESPN

ESPN, Disney, The Simpsons and the National Football League will premiere The Simpsons Funday Football on Monday, Dec. 9, an animated Monday Night Football game transformed in real-time into the iconic Simpsons world using Sony's Beyond Sports Technology. Atoms Stadium in Springfield will host the fully immersive fan viewing experience featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Monday Night Football game that evening.

New on December 10, 2024

Sugarcane

New on December 11, 2024

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3)

Dream Productions

New on December 13, 2024

Elton John: Never Too Late

Elton John: Never Too Late (2024) Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film follows Elton John's journey through his 50-year career, culminating in his final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022. The documentary provides an intimate look at his life, featuring new interviews, never-before-seen archival footage, and a new original song by Elton John. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director R.J. Cutler , David Furnish Cast Elton John Runtime 102 minutes

Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.

Invisible

New on December 16, 2024

Morphle and the Magic Pets (Season 1)

New on December 17, 2024

Blink

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode

New on December 18, 2024

SuperKitties (Season 2)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1)

New on December 20, 2024

Lost Treasures of the Bible (Season 1)

New on December 22, 2024

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3

Season 3 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. This season, episodes feature fan-favorite characters like Doctor Strange, Storm, and Captain America.

New on December 23, 2024

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 2, 3 episodes)

New on December 25, 2024

Dunk The Halls Animated Game (Live at 12 p.m. ET)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

New on December 27, 2024