After a more quiet January, things look to be heating up on Disney+ this February. One of 2022's biggest hits, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be hitting Disney+ at the top of the month. The film recently received 5 Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (who is the front-runner in the category). The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also be debuting its second season on Disney+ in February with more adventures focusing on Penny Proud and her friends and family. The brand-new Disney Channel animated series Marvel's Moon and Devil Dinosaur will also be having its first six episodes debut on the service. Lastly, National Treasure: Edge of History, the spin-off to the hit film franchise, will air its season finale in January.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Disney+ in February.
Available February 1:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dead End Express (S1)
Life Below Zero (S19)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 9 "A Meeting with Salazar"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 206 “Tribe”
Available February 3:
Clan of the Meerkats
Water and Power: A California Heist
Available February 8:
7 Toughest Days (S1)
Arranged (S1)
Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
Forged in Fire (S4)
Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
Ice Road Truckers (S11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
Rescue Cam (S1)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
Storage Wars (S14)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Finale - Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”
Available February 10:
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Dug Days: Carl’s Date - Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends
- "Ant-Man"
- "Hank & Janet"
- "Wasp"
Available February 15:
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
Mars (S1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 209 “The Crossing”
Available February 17:
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Available February 22:
To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 210 “Retrieval”
Available February 24:
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta