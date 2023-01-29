'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is about to make its streaming debut.

After a more quiet January, things look to be heating up on Disney+ this February. One of 2022's biggest hits, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be hitting Disney+ at the top of the month. The film recently received 5 Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (who is the front-runner in the category). The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also be debuting its second season on Disney+ in February with more adventures focusing on Penny Proud and her friends and family. The brand-new Disney Channel animated series Marvel's Moon and Devil Dinosaur will also be having its first six episodes debut on the service. Lastly, National Treasure: Edge of History, the spin-off to the hit film franchise, will air its season finale in January.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Disney+ in February.

Available February 1:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Life Below Zero (S19)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 9 "A Meeting with Salazar"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 206 “Tribe”

Available February 3:

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

Available February 8:

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Finale - Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Available February 10:

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Dug Days: Carl’s Date - Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

"Ant-Man"

"Hank & Janet"

"Wasp"

Available February 15:

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Available February 17:

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Available February 22:

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 210 “Retrieval”

Available February 24:

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta