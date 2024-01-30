Disney+ will be streaming something for everybody in February 2024, with titles from Marvel Studios, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The Marvels is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it will finally be making its way to Disney+ after premiering in theaters in November 2023. The Nia DaCosta-directed flick acts as a sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing Captain Marvel and as a follow-up to Ms. Marvel and WandaVision. Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris unite as Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau after their powers become entangled by the rogue Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role as Nick Fury in the sequel.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is returning for its third and final season this February, as the titular team must face off against some of their most significant, most dangerous challenges yet in their quest to reunite with Omega who is trapped inside a remote Imperial science lab.

Disney+ will be celebrating Black History Month with two exciting new originals. First, from National Geographic is Genius: MLK/X, the fourth season of the Emmy-winning anthology series, which has previously covered the stories of Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin.

Kelvin Harrison Jr (Luce) and Aaron Pierre (Old) will be taking on the roles of Civil Rights icons Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X, and the series will chronicle their personal lives and accomplishments as activists. From Walt Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali is Iwájú, a six-part-animated series that follows Tola and Kole, two young kids living in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria.

Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in February.

Available February 2:

Genius: MLK/X - Season 4 - Episodes 1 and 2

Pixar’s SparkShort ‘Self’ - Premiere

Available February 3:

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Season 2 - New Episodes

Available February 5:

Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

Available February 7:

The Marvels - Premiere

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - Premiere

Available February 9:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes

Genius: MLK/X - Season 4 - Episodes 3 and 4

Available February 13:

The Space Race

Available February 14:

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes

Available February 16:

Genius: MLK/X - Season 4 - Episodes 5 and 6

Available February 20:

Operation Arctic Cure

Available February 21:

Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3 - Premiere Episodes 1-3

Available February 28: