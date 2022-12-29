January looks to be a quieter month for Disney+, but it's not without its merit. While we'll have to wait until later in 2023 for new blockbuster titles like The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and Peter Pan & Wendy, the first month of the year will bring fans the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The spin-off of The Clone Wars will finally debut on the service in the early days of January, after having previously been delayed. January will also bring new episodes of the high-fantasy sequel series Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, a reboot of the highly successful Disney films starring Nicolas Cage.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Disney+ in January.

Available January 4:

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Spoils of War" and Episode 202 "Ruins of War"

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"

Willow - Episode 7

Available January 6:

Strangest Bird Alive

Available January 11:

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6 "Frenemies"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

Willow - Episode 8

Available January 18:

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 13 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

King Shakir Recycle - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 7 "Point of No Return"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 204 "Faster"

Available January 20:

Ocean's Breath

Sharkatraz

Available January 25:

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8 “Family Tree”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205 “Entombed”

Available January 27:

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy