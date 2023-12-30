Disney+ is looking to have an exciting 2024 with new Star Wars series such as The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, new Marvel series including Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and X-Men '97, and Season 14 of Doctor Who starring the newly crowned Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

The streaming service will kick off the New Year with the premiere of Echo, the first series under Marvel Studios' "Marvel Spotlight" banner. A spin-off of Hawkeye, the series stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo, who must flee to her hometown in Oklahoma while being pursued by Wilson Fisk's organization. Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, with Charlie Cox making an appearance as Daredevil.

January will also bring new episodes of the hit new series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling book series, the show's first season serves as a direct adaptation of "The Lightning Thief."

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in January 2024.

Available January 2:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 4 - “I Plunge to My Death” - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available January 3:

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 5 and 6

Dragons of Wonderhatch - Episode 5

Available January 5:

X-Men (2000)

Available January 7:

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

Available January 9:

Marvel Studios' "Echo" - Premiere at 6:00pm PT - All Episodes Streaming

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 5 - “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers" - Available at 6:00pm PT​​​​​​​

Available January 10:

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 7 and 8

Dragons of Wonderhatch - Episode 6

Available January 12:

Bluey (Season 3) - New Episodes

Available January 16:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 6 - “We Take a Zebra to Vegas" - Available at 6:00pm PT​​​​​​​

Available January 17:

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Dragons of Wonderhatch - Episode 7

Available January 23:

The Last Repair Shop

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 7 - “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of" - Available at 6:00pm PT​​​​​​​

Available January 24:

A Real Bug’s Life - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Dragons of Wonderhatch - Episode 8

Available January 30:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Finale (Episode 8) - “The Prophecy Comes True" - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available January 31:

Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Choir - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Assembled: The Making of Echo - Premiere