Disney+ has had quite an eventful year thus far with The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Visions Season 2, The Bad Batch Season 2, Peter Pan and Wendy, American Born Chinese, and the streaming premieres of films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. July will be bringing subscribers all-new episodes of Marvel's latest series Secret Invasion as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) work together to take down a rogue group of Skrulls who are trying to wreak havoc on Earth. July will also bring Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a new animated sci-fi anthology series executive produced by Academy Award winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Mickey Mouse will star in a new animated short titled The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly, which will pay tribute to the iconic short that started it all, Steamboat Willie. Viewers can also expect to stream new episodes of Bluey, Raven's Home, and Grown-ish in July.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be coming to Disney+ in July 2023.

Available July 2:

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Available July 5:

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion - Episode 3

Available July 7:

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Available July 12:

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion - Episode 4

Available July 19:

Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Secret Invasion - Episode 5

Available July 26:

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion - Episode 6

Available July 28:

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly - Premiere