Summertime is here and the month of June will bring plenty of great titles to stream on Disney+. Following in the footsteps of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes the next installment in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the limited series Secret Invasion, which gives franchise veteran Samuel L. Jackson his first true headlining role as Director Nick Fury who will team up with the lovable Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to take down a rogue sector of the Skrulls. Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle will also be reprising their roles as Maria Hill, Everett K. Ross, and James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the series alongside franchise newcomers such as Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Dermot Mulroney. This past Christmas, James Cameron finally blessed the big screen with the long-awaited blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and now the box office juggernaut will be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers. Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee will also be the focus of a new documentary that will be premiering on the streaming service in June. Other exciting titles include Eva Longoria's directorial debut Flamin' Hot, the musical comedy World's Best starring Utkarsh Ambudkar, and all eight seasons of the beloved sitcom Home Improvement.

Read More About What to Watch on Disney+:

Available June 2:

Pride from Above

Available June 7:

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Available June 9:

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin' Hot - Premiere

Available June 14:

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Available June 16:

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee - Premiere

Available June 21:

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Secret Invasion - Premiere - Episode 1

Available June 23:

World's Best - Premiere

Available June 28:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 - Premiere - Episode 1

Week-End Family - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion - Episode 2