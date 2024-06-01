This month on Disney+, we're headed to the High Republic Era in the latest live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The new flagship series takes us hundreds of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga and offers a look into Star Wars history like we've never seen before.

Also, new on the streamer, is more new episodes of Doctor Who, and a special event celebrating Donald Duck's 90th anniversary. Here is everything coming to Disney+ on June 2024.

Available on June 3, 2024

World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

Available on June 4, 2024

The Acolyte - Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere)

Close

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Leslye Headland revealed the inspiration for The Acolyte, saying:

A character that when I first encountered her playing the game, I was really blown away by her characterization as well as the journey that she took the protagonist through. It felt like a type of character that I would be interested in building a narrative around , so that was kind of what I was bringing to it in addition to my overall fandom. That was the thing that I kind of picked up on when I was brainstorming about this.

Also airing on June 4:

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Available on June 5, 2024

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts)

Image via Disney Junior

Disney Jr.’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid. It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

Available on June 7, 2024

Doctor Who "Rogue" - New Episode

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Doctor Who Season 14 continues with another brand-new episode airing on June 7. This is Ncuti Gatwa's first full season as the Doctor, and it has been an incredible journey thus far. Samantha Coley praised the new season in her review, saying:

These episodes kick off a new era of Doctor Who that is bright and full of possibility. With love as its guiding principle, the new season isn’t afraid of getting silly, scary, and a little bit serious — all within the space of a single episode.

Also available June 7:

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Available on June 8, 2024

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Available on June 9, 2024

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck

Available on June 11, 2024

The Acolyte - Episode 3 at 6 pm PT (New Episode)

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Available on June 12, 2024

Fiennes Return to the Wild (Season 1, 2 Episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Available on June 14, 2024

Doctor Who "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" - New Episode

Available on June 18, 2024

Clotilda: The Return Home

Available on June 19, 2024

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog DOG 0.0% (Season 4, 11 Episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 3, 5 Episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 7, 8 Episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

Available on June 21, 2024

Doctor Who "Empire of Death" - New Episode

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on June 25, 2024

The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6 pm PT

Available on June 26, 2024

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Season 3, seven episodes)

Tiny House Nation (Season 1, eight episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)

Wahlburgers (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Available on June 28, 2024

Beaches

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Available on June 29, 2024