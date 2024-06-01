This month on Disney+, we're headed to the High Republic Era in the latest live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The new flagship series takes us hundreds of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga and offers a look into Star Wars history like we've never seen before.

Also, new on the streamer, is more new episodes of Doctor Who, and a special event celebrating Donald Duck's 90th anniversary. Here is everything coming to Disney+ on June 2024.

Available on June 3, 2024

  • World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

Available on June 4, 2024

The Acolyte - Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere)

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Leslye Headland revealed the inspiration for The Acolyte, saying:

A character that when I first encountered her playing the game, I was really blown away by her characterization as well as the journey that she took the protagonist through. It felt like a type of character that I would be interested in building a narrative around , so that was kind of what I was bringing to it in addition to my overall fandom. That was the thing that I kind of picked up on when I was brainstorming about this.

Also airing on June 4:

  • Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Available on June 5, 2024

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts)

disney-junior-ariel-social-featured
Image via Disney Junior

Disney Jr.’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid. It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

Available on June 7, 2024

Doctor Who "Rogue" - New Episode

Doctor Who Season 14 continues with another brand-new episode airing on June 7. This is Ncuti Gatwa's first full season as the Doctor, and it has been an incredible journey thus far. Samantha Coley praised the new season in her review, saying:

These episodes kick off a new era of Doctor Who that is bright and full of possibility. With love as its guiding principle, the new season isn’t afraid of getting silly, scary, and a little bit serious — all within the space of a single episode.

Also available June 7:

  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Available on June 8, 2024

  • Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Available on June 9, 2024

  • Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck

Available on June 11, 2024

The Acolyte - Episode 3 at 6 pm PT (New Episode)

Available on June 12, 2024

  • Fiennes Return to the Wild (Season 1, 2 Episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Available on June 14, 2024

  • Doctor Who "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" - New Episode

Available on June 18, 2024

  • Clotilda: The Return Home

Available on June 19, 2024

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog DOG 0.0% (Season 4, 11 Episodes)
  • Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 3, 5 Episodes)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (Season 7, 8 Episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

Available on June 21, 2024

Doctor Who "Empire of Death" - New Episode

Available on June 25, 2024

  • The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6 pm PT

Available on June 26, 2024

  • Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Season 3, seven episodes)
  • Tiny House Nation (Season 1, eight episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)
  • Wahlburgers (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Available on June 28, 2024

  • Beaches
  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Available on June 29, 2024

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 5,8 episodes)
  • Paranormal State (Season 6, 8 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1, 11 episodes)