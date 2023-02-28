Disney+ has plenty of new titles coming in March 2023, but most importantly, everyone's favorite intergalactic father-son duo Din Djarin and Grogu are back in The Mandalorian Season 3. Since Season 2 ended Disney+ has had numerous live-action Star Wars shows including the Mando spin-off Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the acclaimed Andor, but now it's time to return to the Emmy-winning series that started it all and put Disney+ on the map. Other exciting new titles coming to Disney+ in March include the new coming-of-age sports comedy Chang Can Dunk, Season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the concert special Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, and the Disney Channel original movie Prom Pact. In addition, all 4 seasons of the fan-favorite Neil Patrick Harris sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. will be available to stream this March.
Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in March.
Available March 1:
Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: “Metamorphosis”)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: “Chapter 17”)
Available March 3:
Dino Death Match
The Next Mega Tsunami
Available March 8:
Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2–5)
Chibiverse (Season 1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)
MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: “The Outpost”)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 18”)
Available March 10:
Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)
Available March 14:
Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)
Available March 15:
Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4)
Engineering Connections (Seasons 1–2)
Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes)
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: “Pabu”)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 19”)
Available March 17:
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)
Hippo vs. Croc
Available March 22:
How to Win at Everything (Season 1)
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)
Available March 24:
Witness Disaster
Available March 25:
Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)
Available March 29:
Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)
Incredibly Small World (Season 1)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: “The Summit”) (Episode 216: “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 21”)
Available March 31:
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
Prom Pact
Worst Weather Ever?