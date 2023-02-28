Disney+ has plenty of new titles coming in March 2023, but most importantly, everyone's favorite intergalactic father-son duo Din Djarin and Grogu are back in The Mandalorian Season 3. Since Season 2 ended Disney+ has had numerous live-action Star Wars shows including the Mando spin-off Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the acclaimed Andor, but now it's time to return to the Emmy-winning series that started it all and put Disney+ on the map. Other exciting new titles coming to Disney+ in March include the new coming-of-age sports comedy Chang Can Dunk, Season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the concert special Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, and the Disney Channel original movie Prom Pact. In addition, all 4 seasons of the fan-favorite Neil Patrick Harris sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. will be available to stream this March.

Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in March.

Available March 1:

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: “Metamorphosis”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: “Chapter 17”)

Available March 3:

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Available March 8:

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2–5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: “The Outpost”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 18”)

Available March 10:

Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)

Available March 14:

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Available March 15:

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1–2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: “Pabu”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 19”)

Available March 17:

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)

Hippo vs. Croc

Available March 22:

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)

Available March 24:

Witness Disaster

Available March 25:

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

Available March 29:

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: “The Summit”) (Episode 216: “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 21”)

Available March 31:

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?