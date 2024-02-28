As we enter Spring, Disney+ is set to have a number of great new titles coming to the platform. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues as we march towards the show's series finale. The beloved superhero classic X-Men: The Animated Series is finally returning in the continuation X-Men '97.

Of course, we also have the streaming premiere of the hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). This cut of the film includes new songs that weren't featured in the theatrical release. If you've been waiting for more nature documentaries, we have several coming from National Geographic, with the first being Queens, narrated by the Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett. Check out the complete list of everything coming to Disney+ in March 2024.

Friday, March 1

Morbius

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside of him is soon unleashed.

Tuesday, March 5

Queens - All Episodes Streaming

Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, the upcoming series Queens showcases the wildest places on the planet that have always been home to powerful leaders.

Wednesday, March 6

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"

Friday, March 8

Cinderella (2015)

After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, who reduce her to a scullery maid. Despite her circumstances, she refuses to despair. An invitation to a palace ball gives Ella hope that she might reunite with the dashing stranger (Richard Madden) she met in the woods, but her stepmother prevents her from going. Help arrives in the form of a kindly beggar woman who has a magic touch for ordinary things.

Saturday, March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

It’s time for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2! Cricket let last year’s victory get to his head, so Gramma Alice hopes to humble her grandson this year by going head-to-head in another NHL game! This time Remy, Vasquez, Nancy, and Coach Cricket are joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly, Bill, Gloria, and Coach Alice are joining the Boston Bruins!

Wednesday, March 13

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration” and Episode 307 "Extraction”

Friday, March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The concert film, in its entirety for the first time, includes the song “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

Tuesday, March 19

Photographer - All Episodes Streaming

Photographer takes us on a journey alongside the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors. Through interwoven backstory, archival, interview, and verité footage of their current mission, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and how iconic images are made.

Wednesday, March 20

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

X-Men '97

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Wednesday, March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, seven episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, six episodes)

X-Men '97 - New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

Friday, March 29

Madu - Premiere

Madu follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future. Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.