While The Mandalorian Season 3 may be over, Disney+ still will have some new and exciting titles available to stream this May. The animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will be returning for Season 2 and will be moving beyond just anime, pairing up with other legendary animation outlets like Aardman. May will also bring the arrival of the brand-new animated children's series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which will follow a group of younglings learning the ways of the Force during the High Republic. Another exciting title is American Born Chinese, the brand-new series based on the acclaimed graphic novel, which features a reunion of Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu. Tom Holland's Spider-Man is finally making his way to Disney+ with Spider-Man: Homecoming available to stream, joining the Sam Raimi trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man on the platform. The first Venom movie starring Tom Hardy will also be available to stream in May.

You can check out the list below to see what other exciting titles will be available to stream on Disney+ in May.

Available May 2:

A Small Light (2 episodes)

Available May 3:

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Available May 4:

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere - Episodes 1 - 7 Streaming

Available May 5:

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

Available May 9:

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Available May 10:

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Available May 12:

Spider-Man™: Homecoming

Venom

Crater - Premiere

Available May 16:

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Available May 17:

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

Available May 23:

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Available May 24:

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere - Episodes 1 - 6 Streaming

Available May 26:

Wild Life

Available May 31:

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)