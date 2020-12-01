It may be a small world after all, but you know what ain't small? Disney+'s robust streaming catalogue! The mammoth streaming service, home to just about everyone's favorite IP from Star Wars to Marvel to everything in between, keeps on producing and releasing to stuff to dig into, and the end of the year is no exception. Here's the deets on what's coming to Disney+ this December 2020.

For Christmastime pieces of joy, the big one's gonna be Soul, the latest Pixar offering that was scheduled for a theatrical release until the pandemic shifted it to Christmas Day on Disney+ — no premier access needed! And if you want another original flick full of bubbly, mildly melancholy fun, check out Godmothered, starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, on December 4. Beyond these new films, we've also got library titles like Anastasia, Big, Sky High, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and more. On the television side, The Mandalorian continues its second season run, with the finale occuring on December 18. Plus, episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special on December 11.

Check out Disney+'s video clip on what's coming to the service in December 2020, followed by a full list of titles, below.

Friday, December 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 14"

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "Keep on Rollin'", "The Big Good Wolf"

Friday, December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 15"

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "The Brave Little Squire", "An Ordinary Date"

Friday, December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World

The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Chapter 16"

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Winter Finale - "Supermarket Scramble", "Just the Four of Us"

Friday, December 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

