Here’s Everything New to Disney+ in November 2020

If you’re looking for new movies and TV shows to watch on Disney+ in November, you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ve assembled the official list of everything new to the Disney+ streaming service this month, from original films to ongoing TV shows to library titles. Highlights include, of course, new episodes of the Star Wars show The Mandalorian airing throughout the month, as well as new episodes of the docuseries Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the critically acclaimed drama series The Right Stuff.

But also noteworthy is the debut of Black Beauty, a Disney+ original film that offers a modern retelling of the classic story. There’s also a new docuseries called Inside Pixar which promises to take us inside the legendary animation studio. And on November 17th, there’s an animated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, so hold on to your butts. Finally, in terms of library titles, the underrated A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey arrives on November 6th.

Check out the full list of all the new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in November 2020 below.

Available November 6

New Library Titles

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian (Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”)

The Right Stuff (Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”)

Weird But True (Episode 313 – “Camping”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineering”)

Available November 13

New Library Titles

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian (Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”)

Inside Pixar (Premiere)

The Right Stuff (Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”)

Available November 17

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Available November 18

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”)

Available November 20

New Library Titles

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Disney+ Originals

Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)

The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)

The Mandalorian (Episode 204 – “Chapter 12”)

The Right Stuff (Finale Episode 108 – “Flight”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 151 – “Season Finale”)

Available November 27

New Library Titles

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Party Animals (Season 1) Alaska: Port Protection

Disney+ Originals