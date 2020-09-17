Here’s Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2020

October on Disney+ might not seem like it’s bringing the heat, since something on the scale of, say, Mulan, isn’t debuting. But it’s actually pretty jam-packed. With some major new series, a big movie premiere, and the return of The Mandalorian, there is plenty to keep you and the rest of your family busy in the month ahead.

Obviously The Mandalorian is the biggest thing to hit Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform this month, coming at the tail end of the month (October 30). Lucasfilm’s first live-action television series was a sensation when it debuted, along with the rest of the platform, on November 12, 2019, and in the months since its premiere the fandom has only grown, with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) merchandise blanketing retailers’ shelves and the accompanying Disney+ series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, taking viewers behind the scenes of the show and giving them a greater appreciation of what a technological and storytelling feat that first season really was. And if the trailer for season 2 is any indication, these new episodes will be even wilder.

But there is plenty of other awesome stuff coming to the platform this month as well, including Disney and National Geographic’s new drama series based on Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff, detailing the nascent United States space program (executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, no less) and another National Geographic joint, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which takes you behind closed doors at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida to show you how the animals are cared for and looked after (narrated by the wonderful Josh Gad). We aren’t allowed to talk about it yet but if we were, we’d probably say how adorable and enjoyable this new show is. There’s also Clouds, a new Disney+ Original Movie (their first acquisition title, picked up from Warner Bros), based on the life of viral sensation Zach Sobiech and yet another new National Geographic series called Meet the Chimps, about a wildlife refuge in Louisiana that his home to a lot of chimps (it’s narrated by the great Jane Lynch).

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a new Frozen short from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “Once Upon a Snowman,” showcasing the origins of our favorite snowman Olaf (Gad), and new episodes of streamer’s original game show The Big Fib.

And while there isn’t a ton of library favorites coming this month, especially given the importance of spooky season (and initiatives like Huluween or Netflix & Chills), we expect that stuff could be delivered in a separate email. There is the announcement that the excellent Disney Channel animated series The Owl House is coming to the streamer on October 30. If you haven’t seen Dana Terrace’s brilliant show, about a young girl who gets transported to a ghoulish realm full of demons and witches, it’s one of the best Disney Television Animation shows ever and Terrace, who worked on Gravity Falls and DuckTales, is a truly original creator who infuses her creation with so much personality and spirit. Should a slate of Halloween programming be announced, we’ll be back to cover it in full!

Thursday, October 1

New Library Titles

Maleficent

Friday, October 2

New Library Titles

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Disney+ Originals

Zenimation Extended Edition

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”)

One Day At Disney (Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”)

Weird But True (Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”)

Friday, October 9

New Library Titles

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

Disney+ Originals

The Right Stuff (Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel,” Episode 102 – “Goodies”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”)

Weird But True (Episode 309 – “Cooking”)

One Day At Disney (Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”)

Friday, October 16

New Library Titles

Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (Season 1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Disney+ Originals

Clouds (Disney+ Original Film)

The Right Stuff (Episode 103 – “Single Combat Warrior”)

One Day At Disney (Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”)

Meet the Chimps (Premiere)

Weird But True (Episode 310 – “Explorers”)

Friday, October 23

New Library Titles

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India from Above (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”)

“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney+ Original Short Film)

The Big Fib (New Episodes 116 – 130)

The Right Stuff (Episode 104 – “Advent”)

Weird But True (Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”)

One Day At Disney (Episode 147- “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”)

Friday, October 30

New Library Titles

The Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian (Season Premiere)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”)

The Right Stuff (Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”)

Weird But True (Episode 312 – “Camping”)

One Day At Disney (Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”)