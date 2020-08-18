Here’s What’s New on Disney+ in September 2020

Say, have you heard of a film called Mulan? The live-action adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon will finally make its debut not on theaters, but on Disney+ in September 2020! There are some hoops, though: It’ll cost you a decent amount more to rent, as part of the streaming service’s meta-PVOD move. Still: Mulan is Disney+’s primary September appointment viewing, but not the only one.
September 2020 also brings us some Mighty Ducks sequels, Drew Barrymore double feature of Never Been Kissed and Ever After, the underrated and awesome The Wolverine, crowdpleaser Bend it Like Beckham, and the pretty fun-looking original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. On the TV front, we have the original series debuts of Earth to Ned, a talk show with a Muppet host, Becoming, a LeBron James-produced docuseries, the library of Once Upon a Time, friggin’ Muppet Babies (!!!) and more mainstays like One Day At Disney and Pixar in Real Life.
Check out the full slate of what’s coming to Disney+ this September 2020 below, for all your Mouse House streaming needs. For more on what to stream, here’s everything coming to Hulu.
Friday, September 4
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
Mulan
Earth to Ned
One Day At Disney – Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now – Season Finale
Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale
Weird But True – Episode 304 – “Germs”
Friday, September 11
Christopher Robin
One Day At Disney – Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
Weird But True – Episode 305 – “Photography”
Friday, September 18
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
Becoming
One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains”
Friday, September 25
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
One Day At Disney – Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True – Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”