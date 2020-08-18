Here’s What’s New on Disney+ in September 2020

Say, have you heard of a film called Mulan? The live-action adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon will finally make its debut not on theaters, but on Disney+ in September 2020! There are some hoops, though: It’ll cost you a decent amount more to rent, as part of the streaming service’s meta-PVOD move. Still: Mulan is Disney+’s primary September appointment viewing, but not the only one.

September 2020 also brings us some Mighty Ducks sequels, Drew Barrymore double feature of Never Been Kissed and Ever After, the underrated and awesome The Wolverine, crowdpleaser Bend it Like Beckham, and the pretty fun-looking original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. On the TV front, we have the original series debuts of Earth to Ned, a talk show with a Muppet host, Becoming, a LeBron James-produced docuseries, the library of Once Upon a Time, friggin’ Muppet Babies (!!!) and more mainstays like One Day At Disney and Pixar in Real Life.

Check out the full slate of what’s coming to Disney+ this September 2020 below, for all your Mouse House streaming needs. For more on what to stream, here’s everything coming to Hulu.

Friday, September 4

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan

Earth to Ned

One Day At Disney – Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now – Season Finale

Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale

Weird But True – Episode 304 – “Germs”

Friday, September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney – Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True – Episode 305 – “Photography”

Friday, September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming

One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains”

Friday, September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

One Day At Disney – Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True – Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”