Disney+ is kicking off the holiday season early this November with some holly, jolly new titles that will be available to stream.

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin, aka Santa Claus, in Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Eric Stonestreet and Gabriel Iglesias are joining the new season as Magnus Antas/The Mad Santa and Kris Kringle with Tracy Morgan guest-starring as the Easter Bunny.

That isn't the only Santa content coming to Disney+ as Lil Rel Howery will also be donning the red hat and suit in Dashing Through the Snow, a new family comedy from Ride Along director Tim Story. The new comedy also stars Ludacris, Teyonah Parris, and Oscar Nunez.

Danny Glover will also be playing Santa in the Disney Channel original film The Naughty Nine, which follows a boy on the naughty list who assembles a team of fellow naughty listers to break into the North Pole.

Lastly, David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their beloved Doctor Who roles in three 60th Anniversary Specials, with the first special premiering this November. These new specials will also introduce Barbie and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in November.

Available November 1:

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Three Detectives - Premiere

Available November 2:

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 5 - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available November 3:

Spider-Man™: Far From Home

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Live on Disney+ (5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET)

Marvel Studios Legends:

"Carol Danvers"

"Kamala Khan"

"Monica Rambeau"

Goosebumps - Episode 8

Available November 6:

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Available November 7:

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Available November 8:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Two Episode Premiere

Available November 9:

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 6 Finale - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available November 10:

Goosebumps - Episode 9

Available November 14:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Available November 15:

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 3

Available November 17:

Dashing Through the Snow - Premiere

Goosebumps - Season One Finale

Available November 20:

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Available November 21:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Available November 22:

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 4

Available November 23:

The Naughty Nine - Disney Original Movie

Available November 25:

‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials - First Of Three Specials

Available November 28:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Available November 29:

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 - Premiere

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 5