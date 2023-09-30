October looks to be an exciting month for Disney+, with the return of one of their most popular series, new movies fresh from the big screen, and plenty of family-friendly spooky content to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Ahsoka will be coming to an end as its eighth and final episode will be streaming on Disney+, but thankfully subscribers won't have to wait long for the streamer's next tentpole show. The God of Mischief returns in Loki Season 2, as Loki and Mobius search for a cure for the former's time-slipping, and hop through the multiverse in search of Sylvie. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tara Strong reprise their roles while recent Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan joins the cast as OB, the repair guy at the TVA. That won't be the only MCU content coming to the service in October either, as an alternate color version of last year's hit Halloween special Werewolf by Night will also be available to stream.

Fresh from the big screen, Justin Simien's star-studded Haunted Mansion reboot will be available to stream on Disney+ just in time for Halloween. LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Tiffany Haddish star in the horror-comedy as a misfit crew of spiritual experts hoping to rid the titular mansion of its 999 happy haunts.

R.L. Stine's ever-popular kids' horror series Goosebumps is returning to the small screen with an all-new series starring Justin Long. The new series will find a group of teenagers hoping to rid their town of a supernatural curse.

Other exciting titles making their way to Disney+ in October including The Simpsons Season 34, Air Bud, and LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Disney+ in October.

Available October 1:

Air Bud

Air Bud: Golden Receiver

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

Available October 2:

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Available October 3:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 2 - (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8

Available October 4:

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

Available October 5:

Loki (Season 2) - Premiere - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available October 6:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat's Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Available October 10:

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 3 - (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Available October 11:

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

Criss Angel Mindfreak (S5)

My Ghost Story (S2, S3)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

4EVER - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Available October 12:

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 2 - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available October 13:

Betty and Coretta

Grumpy Cat: The Worst Christmas Ever

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Wrapped Up in Christmas

Goosebumps - Premiere - Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Available October 17:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 4 - (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Available October 18:

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Available October 19:

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 3 - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available October 20:

Werewolf by Night in Color

Goosebumps - Episode 6

Available October 24:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 5 - (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Available October 25:

Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 7 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari (S1, 6 episodes)

Available October 26:

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 4 - Available at 6:00pm PT

Available October 27:

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red - Premiere

Goosebumps - Episode 7

Available October 31:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 6 - (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)