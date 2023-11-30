This December Freevee is adding a ton of great movies and shows to its library. From classics like The Waltons and Men in Black to more modern films like Kick-Ass, The Hitman's Bodyguard, and Hotel Transylvania. There's a film or series for everyone; as always, they will stream for free. Check out the list below for the complete list of everything coming to Freevee in December 2023.

Available December 1:

Earth to Echo (2014)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

FBI True (2023)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Joey (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Masquerade (1988)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Peter Pan (2003)

Repo Men (2017)

Sahara (1984)

Still of the Night (1982)

Tank Girl (1995)

Ted (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

The American (2010)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Gift (2015)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Middle S1-9 (2009)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Purge (2013)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The White Buffalo (1977)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Available December 3:

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Available December 4:

The Star (2017)

Available December 6:

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

Available December 7:

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Available December 8:

The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn (2019)

Available December 10:

Copshop (2021)

Available December 11:

Spy Cat (2018)

Available December 14:

A Christmas Star (2021)

Available December 20:

When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present (2021)

Available December 21:

Christmas Giveaway (2021)

Available December 22:

Sing 2 (2021)

Available December 31:

Fringe S1-5 (2008)

Stillwater (2021)

The Waltons S1-9 (1972)