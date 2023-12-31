A new month means a new batch of films is being added to the Amazon streaming service Freevee. As always, you can stream countless movies and shows for free (with ads). January yields a solid number of films to watch. Headlining the list, we have the Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan drama Fruitvale Station, Edgar Wright's stylish music thriller Baby Driver, the Tom Hanks-led Captain Phillips, and the modern action epic The Raid 2. Here is everything coming to Freevee in January 2024.

Arriving January 1

5000 Blankets (2022)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Abel’s Field (2012)

Baby Driver (2017)

Before I Fall (2017)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Courageous (2011)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Facing the Giants (2006)

Fireproof (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Heaven is for Real (2014)

Henry Fool (1997)

Home Again (2017)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Legacy Peak (2022)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Max Steel (2016)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Monster Family (2017)

Moonrise (2022)

Nerve (2016)

Overcomer (2019)

Ozzy (2016)

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Sun Moon (2023)

The Eagle Huntress (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Grace Card (2010)

The Marksman (2021)

The November Man (2014)

The Perfect Match (2016)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Story of Jacob and Joseph (1974)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery (2018)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

To Write Love on Her Arms (2012)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Arriving January 10

The Winter Palace (2022)

Arriving January 12

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers Season 4 (2024)

Arriving January 22

Terra Willy (2019)