This July Freevee has added several fantastic free (ad-supported) films and shows to their platform. Starting things off we have Nobody, The Twilight Saga, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, the Academy Award-winning film, The Revenant, and so much more. To check out the complete list, scroll down below.

Available on July 1:

The Revenant (2015)

Dallas S2-14 (1978)

The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)

Ze Network S1 (2022)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Available on July 7:

Gary and His Demons S1-2 (2018)

Available on July 15:

All in the Family S1-9 (1971)

Code Black S1-3 (2015)

Good Times S1-2 (1974)

Available on July 17:

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Available on July 21:

Almost Paradise S2 (2023)

Available on July 28:

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)