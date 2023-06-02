Freevee always has a solid selection of free (ad-supported) films available anytime for your viewing pleasure. The month of June delivers some heavy hitters meaning there's something for everyone. Starting things off, we have the Back to the Future Trilogy, Crash, American Psycho, all of the Hunger Games films, and so much more. To check out the full comprehensive list, scroll down below.
Available June 1:
A Guy Thing
American Psycho
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowfinger
Bubba Ho-Tep
Crash
Date Night
Detroit
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Dredd
Earth to Echo
Flesh+Blood
Gnomeo & Juliet
How Do You Know
How to Train Your Dragon 2
In & Out
Kick-Ass
King Solmon’s Mines
Limbo
Mac and Me
Moby Dick
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
Navy Seals
Pitch Perfect 2
Priest
Red Corner
Red Tails
Rules of Engagement
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Spy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
The Defiant Ones
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Help
The Hours
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Love Punch
The Party
The Place Beyond the Pines
Turbo
UHF
Waiting to Exhale
West Side Story
Available June 9:
Tribunal Justice
Available June 27:
Inglourious Basterds