Freevee always has a solid selection of free (ad-supported) films available anytime for your viewing pleasure. The month of June delivers some heavy hitters meaning there's something for everyone. Starting things off, we have the Back to the Future Trilogy, Crash, American Psycho, all of the Hunger Games films, and so much more. To check out the full comprehensive list, scroll down below.

Available June 1:

A Guy Thing

American Psycho

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowfinger

Bubba Ho-Tep

Crash

Date Night

Detroit

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Dredd

Earth to Echo

Flesh+Blood

Gnomeo & Juliet

How Do You Know

How to Train Your Dragon 2

In & Out

Kick-Ass

King Solmon’s Mines

Limbo

Mac and Me

Moby Dick

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

Navy Seals

Pitch Perfect 2

Priest

Red Corner

Red Tails

Rules of Engagement

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Spy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

The Defiant Ones

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Help

The Hours

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Love Punch

The Party

The Place Beyond the Pines

Turbo

UHF

Waiting to Exhale

West Side Story

Available June 9:

Tribunal Justice

Available June 27:

Inglourious Basterds