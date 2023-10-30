Fall on Freevee never looked better. This November, the platform is introducing a handful of new films and TV shows -- always available to stream for free. If you're a fan of Jason Bourne, you won't want to miss The Bourne Identity, the action-thriller that kicked off the franchise. And if you're in the mood to melt in your seat during a romantic comedy, there's hardly a better title than Crazy Rich Asians to do that with. Overall, Freevee has a great collection of films to watch, regardless of what mood you might be in. Here's everything that's coming to Freevee this November.

Available November 1:

50 to 1 (2014)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1971)

Arkansas (2020)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Belfast (2021)

Bio-Dome (1996)

City of God (2002)

Country Strong (2010)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Evil Dead (2013)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hop (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Phantom (2013)

Rango (2011)

Return to Me (2000)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Snitch (2013) Booksmart (2019)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

The Hurricane (1999)

The King and I (1999)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)

The Other Woman The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Vikings (1958)

Available November 4:

Young Rock Season 3 (2023)

Available November 8:

The Host (2013)

Available November 9:

Missing Link (2019)

Available November 10:

Vic the Viking (2019)

Christmas Checklist (2022)

Available November 17:

EXmas (2023)

A Winter Romance (2021)

Side Effects (2013)

Available November 25:

The November Man (2014)

Available November 29:

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 (2023)