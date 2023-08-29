Summer is nearing its end, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Freevee has a new batch of films available to stream free of charge. If you want to check on Guillermo del Toro's Academy Award winner, The Shape of Water, or revisit Rise of the Planet of the Apes, you're in luck! Freevee has plenty of great options, but they also have films like the 2019 musical Cats, which admittedly isn't a great option, but it's still there, for free with ads! Check out everything coming to Freevee this September.

Available September 1:

1984 (1984)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Battleship (2012)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Contraband (2012)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fled (1996)

For Greater Glory (2012)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Identity Thief (2013)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Parker (2013) Pitch Perfect (2012)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Something Wild (1986)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Post (2017)

The Raven (2012)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Widows (2018)

Available September 3:

Next Three Days (2010)

Available September 18:

StarDog and TurboCat (2019)

Available September 23:

Cats (2018)