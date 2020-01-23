Here’s What’s New on HBO in February 2020, and What’s Leaving

It’s time once again to binge your way through your HBO Now watchlists to make room for a new batch of movies and series coming to the network and its streaming platform in February. In addition to some recent theatrical films, you’ll also get to feast your eyes on some classic movies and a handful of original series premieres.

In the new movies department, you can check out Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi action manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, a movie that was Very O.K. with a plot bizarrely centered around futuristic roller derby. There’s also the surprisingly decent Conjuring universe entry Annabelle Comes Home, and the creepy suspense thriller Ma featuring an extremely watchable Octavia Spencer as a deranged stalker.

If classic films are more your speed, you can check out the excellent Albert Brooks comedy Defending Your Life. There’s also Denis Villeneuve’s intensely dark drama Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman as a father driven to unforgivably violent extremes by his grief over the abduction of his daughter. And if you want to bone up on your Daniel Craig Bond movies, you can check out Casino Royale and its admittedly less-good follow-up Quantum of Solace.

Meanwhile, February will be your last chance to catch Dwayne Johnson’s action-comedy The Rundown, the Coen Brothers’ underrated comedy Hail, Caesar!, and Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker.

Check out the full list of what’s coming and going below.

Theatrical Premieres:

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (2/1)

Ma, 2019 (2/8)

Shaft, 2019 (2/15)

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (2/22)

Anna, 2019 (2/29)

Series Premiere:

McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere (2/3)

The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 (2/3)

High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere (2/17)

Beforeigners, Season 1 (2/18)

Original Programming:

The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (2/3)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (2/7)

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2/11)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2/18)

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (2/22)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4 (2/28)

Estrenos:

Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020 (2/1)

Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020 (2/7)

Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020 (2/21)

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:

Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)

Emergency, 2018 (2/1)

Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)

Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)

Suitable, 2018 (2/1)

Flight, 2019 (2/3)

Cap, 2019 (2/4)

Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)

The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)

Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)

Starting February 1:

Cake, 2015

Casino Royale, 1967

Casino Royale, 2006

Defending Your Life, 1991

Due Date, 2010

The Honeymooners, 2005

Hostel (Extended Version), 2006

Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007

In A World…, 2013

The Island, 2005

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Last Chance Harvey, 2009

Last Tango in Paris, 1972

The Others, 2001

Prisoners, 2013

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Quantum of Solace, 2008

Side Effects, 2013

The Skulls, 2000

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999

Valkyrie, 2008

Voyage of the Damned, 1976

Winter’s Bone, 2010

Starting February 6:

Storks, 2016

Ending February 13:

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

Ending February 29:

127 Hours, 2010

Alfie, 2004

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004

Body Heat, 1981

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003

Catfish, 2010

Chariots of Fire, 1981

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Despicable Me, 2010

First Man, 2018

Hail, Caesar!, 2016

The Hurt Locker, 2009

The Hustler, 1961

Jem and the Holograms, 2015

Jungle Master, 2018

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018

Narc, 2002

Puerto Ricans in Paris, 2016

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

The Rundown, 2003

Son in Law, 1993

Widows, 2018

Woman On Top, 2000

Yogi Bear, 2010