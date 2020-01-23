Here’s What’s New on HBO in February 2020, and What’s Leaving

It’s time once again to binge your way through your HBO Now watchlists to make room for a new batch of movies and series coming to the network and its streaming platform in February. In addition to some recent theatrical films, you’ll also get to feast your eyes on some classic movies and a handful of original series premieres.
In the new movies department, you can check out Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi action manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, a movie that was Very O.K. with a plot bizarrely centered around futuristic roller derby. There’s also the surprisingly decent Conjuring universe entry Annabelle Comes Home, and the creepy suspense thriller Ma featuring an extremely watchable Octavia Spencer as a deranged stalker.
If classic films are more your speed, you can check out the excellent Albert Brooks comedy Defending Your Life. There’s also Denis Villeneuve’s intensely dark drama Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman as a father driven to unforgivably violent extremes by his grief over the abduction of his daughter. And if you want to bone up on your Daniel Craig Bond movies, you can check out Casino Royale and its admittedly less-good follow-up Quantum of Solace.
Meanwhile, February will be your last chance to catch Dwayne Johnson’s action-comedy The Rundown, the Coen Brothers’ underrated comedy Hail, Caesar!, and Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker.
Check out the full list of what’s coming and going below.
Theatrical Premieres:
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (2/1)
Ma, 2019 (2/8)
Shaft, 2019 (2/15)
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (2/22)
Anna, 2019 (2/29)
Series Premiere:
McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere (2/3)
The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 (2/3)
High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere (2/7)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere (2/17)
Beforeigners, Season 1 (2/18)
Original Programming:
The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (2/3)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (2/7)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2/11)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2/18)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (2/22)
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4 (2/28)
Estrenos:
Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020 (2/1)
Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020 (2/7)
Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020 (2/21)
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:
Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)
Emergency, 2018 (2/1)
Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)
Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)
Suitable, 2018 (2/1)
Flight, 2019 (2/3)
Cap, 2019 (2/4)
Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)
The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)
Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)
Starting February 1:
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World…, 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango in Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage of the Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Starting February 6:
Storks, 2016
Ending February 13:
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
Ending February 29:
127 Hours, 2010
Alfie, 2004
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004
Body Heat, 1981
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003
Catfish, 2010
Chariots of Fire, 1981
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Despicable Me, 2010
First Man, 2018
Hail, Caesar!, 2016
The Hurt Locker, 2009
The Hustler, 1961
Jem and the Holograms, 2015
Jungle Master, 2018
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018
Narc, 2002
Puerto Ricans in Paris, 2016
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
The Rundown, 2003
Son in Law, 1993
Widows, 2018
Woman On Top, 2000
Yogi Bear, 2010