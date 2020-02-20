Here’s What’s New on HBO in March 2020 and What’s Leaving
HBO has unveiled the list of films and TV shows that will be newly added to the pay cable channel and streamer in March 2020, as well as which films are about to depart HBO. In terms of theatrical premieres, 2019 blockbusters Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are also coming in March, as well as the sorely underrated, feel-good, Bruce Springsteen-inspired Sundance indie Blinded by the Light (a lotta superlatives there, but all warranted).
March also sees the highly anticipated third season premiere of Westworld, as well as the limited series premiere of The Plot Against America. It will also see the season finales of The Outsider, Avenue 5, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the docuseries McMillion$.
In terms of library titles, standouts include Fight Club, Crimson Peak, and the director’s cut of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And it’s last call for films like Mortal Engines, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and RoboCop, all of which leave HBO at the end of March.
Check out the full list of what’s new to and leaving HBO in March 2020 below.
Theatrical Premieres:
Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)
The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)
Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)
Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)
The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)
Original Programming:
Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)
Women of Troy (3/10)
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)
Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (3/26)
Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)
The Scheme (3/31)
Series Premieres:
Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)
Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)
The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)
Series Finales:
The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)
McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)
The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)
Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)
Estrenos:
The Dishwasher (AKA El Lavaplatos) (3/1)
The Sparring Partner (AKA El Chata) (3/6)
Un 4To De Josue (3/20)
Starting March 1:
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Along Came Polly, 2004
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014
Armageddon, 1998
Babe, 1995
Babe: Pig in the City, 1998
Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009
Bedazzled, 2000
Big Momma’s House 2, 2006
The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Crimson Peak, 2015
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004
Enemy at the Gates, 2001
Fight Club, 1999
Gamer, 2009
Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011
Happy Feet Two, 2011
In a Valley of Violence, 2016
Johnny English, 2003
LOL, 2012
Match Point, 2005
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005
My Left Foot, 1989
Pups United, 2015
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020
They Came Together, 2014
Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020
The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2017
Ending March 31:
The 33, 2015
American Nightmares, 2018
Beaches, 1988
Black Swan, 2010
Brothers, 2009
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018
Color of Night (Director’s Cut), 1994
Doppelganger, 1993
The Favourite, 2018
The Fourth Kind, 2009
Gulliver’s Travels, 2010
Hello, Dolly!, 1969
I.Q., 1994
It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010
The Killing Fields, 1984
The Lucky Ones, 2008
Mortal Engines, 2018
Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987
Robocop 2, 1990
Robocop 3, 1993
Thank You for Smoking, 2006
Truth or Dare (Extended Version), 2018
United 93, 2006
Victor Crowley, 2018
When We Were Kings, 1996
Working Girl, 1988
