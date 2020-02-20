Here’s What’s New on HBO in March 2020 and What’s Leaving

HBO has unveiled the list of films and TV shows that will be newly added to the pay cable channel and streamer in March 2020, as well as which films are about to depart HBO. In terms of theatrical premieres, 2019 blockbusters Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are also coming in March, as well as the sorely underrated, feel-good, Bruce Springsteen-inspired Sundance indie Blinded by the Light (a lotta superlatives there, but all warranted).

March also sees the highly anticipated third season premiere of Westworld, as well as the limited series premiere of The Plot Against America. It will also see the season finales of The Outsider, Avenue 5, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the docuseries McMillion$.

In terms of library titles, standouts include Fight Club, Crimson Peak, and the director’s cut of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And it’s last call for films like Mortal Engines, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and RoboCop, all of which leave HBO at the end of March.

Check out the full list of what’s new to and leaving HBO in March 2020 below.

Theatrical Premieres:

Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)

The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)

Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)

Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)

The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)

Original Programming:

Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)

Women of Troy (3/10)

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)

Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (3/26)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)

The Scheme (3/31)

Series Premieres:

Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)

Series Finales:

The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)

McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)

The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)

Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)

Estrenos:

The Dishwasher (AKA El Lavaplatos) (3/1)

The Sparring Partner (AKA El Chata) (3/6)

Un 4To De Josue (3/20)

Starting March 1:

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014

Armageddon, 1998

Babe, 1995

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998

Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009

Bedazzled, 2000

Big Momma’s House 2, 2006

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Crimson Peak, 2015

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004

Enemy at the Gates, 2001

Fight Club, 1999

Gamer, 2009

Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011

Happy Feet Two, 2011

In a Valley of Violence, 2016

Johnny English, 2003

LOL, 2012

Match Point, 2005

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005

My Left Foot, 1989

Pups United, 2015

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020

They Came Together, 2014

Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020

The Zookeeper’s Wife, 2017

Ending March 31:

The 33, 2015

American Nightmares, 2018

Beaches, 1988

Black Swan, 2010

Brothers, 2009

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018

Color of Night (Director’s Cut), 1994

Doppelganger, 1993

The Favourite, 2018

The Fourth Kind, 2009

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Hello, Dolly!, 1969

I.Q., 1994

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

The Killing Fields, 1984

The Lucky Ones, 2008

Mortal Engines, 2018

Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987

Robocop 2, 1990

Robocop 3, 1993

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Truth or Dare (Extended Version), 2018

United 93, 2006

Victor Crowley, 2018

When We Were Kings, 1996

Working Girl, 1988