HBO Max looks like it's bound to have plenty of great titles to stream this December, especially if the weather outside is too frightful and that fire is so delightful, and your relatives want to watch a movie. Martin McDonaugh's critically acclaimed new film The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be available to stream, so if you are not caught up with this year's crop of Oscar front-runners, this will surely be a good title to start on. The star-studded caper flick Amsterdam will also be making its way to HBO Max in December, with a cast including names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington. Several Max originals will also be returning for new seasons including Gossip Girl, Doom Patrol, and Sort Of, among many others. The hit fantasy YA series His Dark Materials premieres its third and final season in December as well, which adapts the novel The Amber Spyglass. Of course, the holiday season wouldn't be complete without a new crop of seasonal romcoms including A Hollywood Christmas.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to HBO Max this December.
To Be Announced:
Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Available December 1:
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can't Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
Available December 2:
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
Available December 4:
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
Available December 5:
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Available December 6:
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Available December 8:
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Available December 9:
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
Available December 10:
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
Available December 12:
Adult Swim Yule Log
Available December 13:
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
Available December 14:
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
Available December 15:
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
Available December 16:
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
Available December 22:
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Available December 23:
Family Dinner, Season 3
Available December 27:
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
Available December 30:
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
Available December 31:
Lizzo, Live in Concert, Max Original Concert Special