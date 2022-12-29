'The Last of Us' is coming to HBO Max this January.

HBO Max is beginning 2023 in a major way this January with the premiere of one of the biggest new shows of the year. From Craig Mazin, the Emmy-Award-winning creator of Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann comes The Last of Us, the highly anticipated television adaptation of the acclaimed video game of the same name. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as the iconic duo Joel and Ellie alongside an impressive supporting cast that includes Storm Reid, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Torv, and Merle Dandridge among others. Mindy Kaling is reinventing the brains behind Mystery Inc in the new adult animated series Velma where she lends her voice to the bespectacled sleuth alongside Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, and Glenn Howerton. The sleeper hit horror comedy The Menu will be making its streaming debut on HBO Max, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, and John Leguizamo and follows a celebrity chef who has a sinister night planned for his grossly wealthy guests. If you're in need of a catch-up on the Keanu Reeves-led franchise John Wick before the fourth film bows in theaters this March, the first three films will be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days this January.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are heading to HBO Max this January.

Coming Soon:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season 29 Premiere (HBO)

Available January 1:

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

Available January 3:

The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

Available January 6:

DC's Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

Available January 8:

We Baby Bears, Season 1F

Available January 10:

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

Available January 11:

In with the Old, Season 3

Available January 12:

Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

Available January 13:

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

Available January 15:

The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available January 17:

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

Available January 20:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

Available January 23:

YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

Available January 25:

USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports