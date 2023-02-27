Joel and Ellie bid farewell as the Roys are prepping for their curtain call.

HBO Max has recently been on a mighty winning streak with a string of some of the biggest shows on television including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus Season 2, and their latest smash hit The Last of Us will premiere its season finale this month and just a week later they'll keep the party going with the Season 4 premiere of Succession, which was recently revealed as the final season of the acclaimed series. Matthew Rhys will be reprising his Emmy-nominated role as Perry Mason in the long-awaited Season 2, which will find the criminal defense lawyer returning to the courtroom for a new case. Fresh from the big screen, the LeBron James-produced reboot of House Party will also be landing on HBO Max this March.

Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to HBO Max this March.

Available March 1:

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

Basic, 2003 (HBO)

Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

Milk, 2008 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

The Wife, 2018

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

This is the End, 2013

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

You Got Served, 2004

Available March 2:

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available March 3:

House Party, 2023

Available March 6:

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

Available March 8:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Available March 12:

The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

Available March 17:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

Available March 19:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available March 23:

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

Available March 26:

Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Available March 29:

Those Who Wish Me Dead