HBO Max has recently been on a mighty winning streak with a string of some of the biggest shows on television including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus Season 2, and their latest smash hit The Last of Us will premiere its season finale this month and just a week later they'll keep the party going with the Season 4 premiere of Succession, which was recently revealed as the final season of the acclaimed series. Matthew Rhys will be reprising his Emmy-nominated role as Perry Mason in the long-awaited Season 2, which will find the criminal defense lawyer returning to the courtroom for a new case. Fresh from the big screen, the LeBron James-produced reboot of House Party will also be landing on HBO Max this March.
Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to HBO Max this March.
Available March 1:
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
Basic, 2003 (HBO)
Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
The Expendables, 2010
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
Milk, 2008 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Sinister, 2012
Spawn 1997
Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
The Wife, 2018
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
This is the End, 2013
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
You Got Served, 2004
Available March 2:
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available March 3:
House Party, 2023
Available March 6:
Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)
Available March 8:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Available March 12:
The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)
Available March 17:
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
Available March 19:
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available March 23:
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
Available March 26:
Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Available March 29:
Those Who Wish Me Dead