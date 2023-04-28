It might not look like it right now, but May will mark a monumental for HBO Max. On May 23, the streaming service will be dropping the HBO from its name and will officially be rebranded as Max, which will include a massive amount of new content that will be available to stream, with many of the new titles coming from under the Discovery umbrella. While we currently don't know the list of titles that will be made available on Max at launch, we do know what's coming to HBO Max in its final days. HBO alumni Woody Harrelson (True Detective) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) will be teaming up for the satirical political drama White House Plumbers, which follows E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the masterminds behind Watergate. The underrated series The Other Two, starring Case Walker, Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, and Molly Shannon will be returning for its third season while new seasons of Rick and Morty and We Baby Bears will also be made available. Animation icon Genndy Tartakovsky, the mastermind behind acclaimed series like Samurai Jack and Primal, is also back with the all-new supernatural series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to HBO Max in May 2023.

Available May 1:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

Available May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

Run All Night (HBO)

Available May :

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Available May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Available May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

Available May 8:

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

Available May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

Available May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

Available May 15:

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Available May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

Available May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

Available May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available May 22:

San Andreas, 2015