Brand new movies include 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'Tom & Jerry'.

It is a wonderful day for all sixteen of us who think James Wan's Aquaman is one of the best superhero movies ever made, as the title returns to its proper Warner Bros. home, HBO Max, on February 5th. The DC film is one highlight of the streamer's February titles, alongside the February 12th premiere of the highly-anticipated Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, as well as live-action/animation hybrid Tom & Jerry on February 26th.

Over on the TV side, February also sees Last Week Tonight with John Oliver return for season 8, Close Enough season 2, and the limited series Beartown.

Below, you'll find all the new titles arriving on HBO Max in February 2021.

Exact Dates to be Announced

Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere

February 1

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

The limited series explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

February 2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 3

Tacoma FD, Season 2

February 4

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

February 5

Aquaman , 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

February 6

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

February 9

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11

There is No "I" in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

There is No I in Threesome is about a New Zealand couple who decide to open up their relationship.

February 12

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Bill O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) and J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary (Dominique Fishback) en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.

Very Scary People, Season 2

February 13

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

February 14

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

February 18

Arthur's Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It's a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

Set in 1981, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores.

February 19

The Killer Truth, Season 1

February 20

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 22

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

A five-episode limited series from Sweden, explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children.

February 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 26

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

February 27

Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

LEAVING HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY

February 5

Storks, 2016 (HBO)

February 15

Little, 2019 (HBO)

February 20

The Conjuring, 2013

February 22

Us, 2019 (HBO)

February 28:

American Pie , 1999 (HBO)

The Astronaut's Wife, 1999

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , 2012 (HBO)

Blow-Up , 1966

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory , 2005

Chinatown , 1974

Cold Mountain , 2003 (HBO)

Congo , 1995 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians , 2018

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000

Life, 1999 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021

Logan's Run, 1976

Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Soldier, 1998

Soylent Green, 1973

Spies Like Us, 1985

Stephen King's Needful Things, 1993

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

