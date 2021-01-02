Subscribers to HBO and HBO Max will be pleased with the metric ton of new movies and television shows coming to the cable channel and streaming platform at the start of 2021. Anyone worried that there won't be any good content available to stream on January 2021 will be pleased to know that buzzy movies and TV including The Little Things (starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto), Search Party Season 4, a new Euphoria special episode are just some of the titles they can tune in for throughout the month.
Okay, now it's officially time to panic.
Some of the hottest titles coming to HBO and HBO Max are longtime fan favorites. Quentin Tarantino's biggest movies of the '90s and '00s — Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 — will be available in January. Comic book-based flicks Blade, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Green Lantern are also incoming this month. Epic franchises including The Mummy and Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy will also be available, too. On the TV side, acclaimed Italian crime drama Gomorrah Seasons 1 through 3 will be available on HBO Max. It's gonna be a big month, so clear out your HBO Max queue now to make room for these new arrivals.
Keep reading to see what new movies and television are coming to HBO and HBO Max throughout the month of January.
January 1
- 12 oz. Mouse (Seasons 1 & 2)
- 42nd Street, 1933
- All the President's Men, 1976
- Apple & Onion, Season 1B
- The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman: Hush, 2019
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Blade, 1998
- A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Check It Out! with Steve Brule
- Chinatown, 1974
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek (Season 2)
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
- Ed, Edd 'n Eddy
- El Amor No Puede Esperar (a.k.a. Love Can't Wait), 2021 (HBO)
- Happy Feet, 2006
- The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
- Escape from New York, 1981
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
- The General's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- Gossip Girl
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Gremlins, 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Happily N'Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
- Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
- The Infamous Future, 2018
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
- The Jellies
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
- Loiter Squad
- Ma, 2019 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- March of the Penguins, 2005
- Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
- Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
- Mulholland Dr., 2001
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- No Country for Old Men, 2007
- The Notebook, 2004
- Ocean's 8, 2018
- Ocean's Eleven, 2001
- Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean's Twelve, 2004
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
- Piter, 2021 (HBO)
- The Producers, 1968
- Pulp Fiction, 1994
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Ready Player One, 2018
- Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
- Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
- Snowpiercer (Season 1)
- A Star is Born, 2018
- Superman: Doomsday, 2007
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
- The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
- Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
- V for Vendetta, 2005
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
- Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
- Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
- Willard, 1971 (HBO)
- Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
- You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
January 2
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
January 4
- 30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 8
- Patriot’s Day, 2016
- Scream, 1996
- Squish (Season 1)
January 9
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (Season 2)
- Ben 10 (Season 4A)
- The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
January 10
- Miracle Workers (Season 2)
- Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
January 12
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
- Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- An Elephant's Journey, 2018
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Get Carter, 1971
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006
- Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
- Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Lost and Delirious, 2001
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Lovely & Amazing, 2002
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- Meatballs, 1979
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother's Day, 2012
- Mud, 2013
- Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
- Ollie & Moon (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Other Parents (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Promare, 2019
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Righteous Kill, 2008
- Sprung, 1997
- The Spy Next Door, 2010
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- Thanks for Sharing, 2013
- Turtle Tale, 2018
- The Visitor, 2008
- Vixen, 2015
January 14
-
- Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere: In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.
January 15
- Stephen King's It, 1990
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
- Roots (Mini-Series), 1977
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (a.k.a. If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- The Wayans Bros
January 16
- Eve
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
January 19
- Everwood
January 20
At Home with Amy Sedaris (Season 3)
C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
January 21
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere: The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C: In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun, and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It’s an all-new year with all-new Looney!
January 22
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 23
- Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
- Person of Interest
January 24
- Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
January 26
- Babylon 5
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
January 29
- ¡Animo Juventud! (a.k.a. Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
- The Little Things: Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things, about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.
- What I Like About You
January 30
- The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
- The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
- Pushing Daisies
- The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
January 31
- Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
