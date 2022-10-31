The holiday season is kicking off early this November on HBO Max, with plenty of great holiday titles coming to the service, both new and old, plus the return of some of your favorite Max Originals, and the streaming debut of some of this year's most buzz worthy movies. After years of waiting, we are finally getting a sequel to A Christmas Story (well if you don't include Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss, It Runs in the Family: My Summer Story, and A Christmas Story 2), with A Christmas Story Christmas, and this time Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, and he has kids of his own. Other exciting new titles coming to HBO Max this November include the highly-anticipated second season of The Sex Life of College Girls following the return of our favorite freshman at Essex College and the fourth season of the DC Comics series Titans. The Harry Potter films will also be making their way back to HBO Max in November, right in time for the holidays. November will also bring in Olivia Wilde's hit thriller Don't Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as the murder mystery See How They Run starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to HBO Max this November.

Available November 1:

!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)

Available November 3:

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4

Available November 4:

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7

Available November 5:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B

Available November 7:

Don't Worry Darling (HBO)

Available November 8:

Batwheels Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)

Available November 9:

All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

Available November 10:

HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere

Available November 11:

The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)

Available November 13:

Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017

Luna's World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available November 16:

Entourage, 2015 (HBO)

Master of Light (HBO Documentary)

Available November 17:

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

Muxes, Max Original Premiere

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available November 18:

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)

Food Affair with Mark Wiens., Max Original Premiere

Available November 19:

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

Available November 20:

King Tweety, 2022

Available November 21:

Ben Is Back

Available November 23:

Shaq (HBO)

Available November 24:

A Christmas Mystery, 2022

Holiday Harmony, 2022

Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere

Available November 25:

We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Available November 29:

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)

Piano Y Mujer 2