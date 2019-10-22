Here’s What’s New on HBO in November 2019, and What’s Leaving

It’s that time of the month again, when you need to burn through everything on your HBO watchlist so you can make room for a slew of new movies and shows coming to the premium channel / streaming platform in November. Of course, new stuff means that some of the old stuff will be going away, so it’s your last chance to catch some of these movies while they’re still available with your HBO subscription before you have to pay to rent them from Apple or Amazon like some kind of peasant.
For original content, November will see the series premiere of His Dark Materials, based on the popular fantasy novels by Philip Pullman and starring James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Also dropping is the Season 50 (!) premiere of Sesame Street and the HBO Documentary film The Apollo, about the history of the iconic New York City theater.
Some spanking-new movies making their HBO debut next month include Jordan Peele’s horror hit Us, Joe Cornish’s underrated Attack the Block follow-up The Kid Who Would Be King, and the surprisingly charming DC superhero comedy Shazam!
In terms of older films making their way to HBO land, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s excellent action comedy True Lies, the Wes Anderson dramedy The Darjeeling Limited, and Tom Hank’s breakout film Big all deserve to be added to your watchlist.
And finally, try to squeeze in viewings of Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, Sam Raimi’s frenetically crazy superhero film Darkman, and the romantic comedy hit Crazy Rich Asians before they leave the platform on November 30th.
Check out the full list of everything coming to and leaving HBO in November below, and click here to read our list of the best movies on HBO right now.
Theatrical Premieres:
Blindspotting, 2018 (11/1)
Head Full of Honey, 2018 (11/2)
Look Away, 2019 (11/4)
The Kid Who Would Be King, 2019 (11/9)
Little, 2019 (11/16)
Us, 2019 (11/23)
Shazam!, 2019 (11/30)
Series Premieres:
Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White, Premiere (11/1)
His Dark Materials, Series Premiere (11/4)
Santos Dumont, Series Premiere (11/11)
Sesame Street, Season 50 Premiere (11/16)
Series Finales:
Axios, Season Finale (11/10)
Catherine the Great, Limited Series Finale (11/11)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 Finale (11/16)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Finale (11/18)
Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Finale (11/18)
Room 104, Season 3 Finale (11/29)
Original Programming:
Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)
The Apollo (11/6)
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)
Very Ralph (11/12)
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)
Estrenos:
Message Erased, 2019 (11/1)
Sobredosis de amor, 2019 (11/1)
Pajaros de Verano, 2019 (11/8)
Papi Chulo, 2019 (11/15)
El Baile De La Gacela, 2019 (11/22)
Starting November 1:
Big, 1988
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Chocolat, 2000
The Condemned, 2009
The Condemned 2, 2019
Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
The Darjeeling Limited, 2007
The Darkness, 2016
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
Flawless, 1999
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forget Paris, 1995
Hope Floats, 1998
Halfway, 2019
Indignation, 2016
Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut), 1996
King Arthur (Director’s Cut), 2004
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
Nine Months, 1995
Pan, 2015
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
Santa Buddies, 2009
Snow Buddies, 2008
Space Buddies, 2009
Sterling, 2019
The Town, 2010
True Lies, 1994
Unimundo 45, 2019
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster, 1997
Ending November 31:
BlacKkKlansman, 2018
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Captivity, 2007
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Darkman, 1990
Darkman II: The Return of Durant, 1996
Darkman III: Die Darkman Die, 1996
The Darkest Minds, 2018
Deja Vu, 2006
The Diary of Anne Frank, 1959
Disclosure, 1994
Hop, 2011
Insidious: The Last Key, 2018
Legend, 2015
Lions For Lambs, 2007
The Lost Boys, 1987
Macgruber (Extended Version), 2010
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018
Manhattan Night, 2019
My Friend Dahmer, 2017
Paper Heart, 2009
Paycheck, 2003
Peter Pan, 2003
Pride, 2007
Ramona and Beezus, 2010
Robin Hood, 2010
Steve Jobs, 2015
Stratton, 2016