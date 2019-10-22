Here’s What’s New on HBO in November 2019, and What’s Leaving

0

It’s that time of the month again, when you need to burn through everything on your HBO watchlist so you can make room for a slew of new movies and shows coming to the premium channel / streaming platform in November. Of course, new stuff means that some of the old stuff will be going away, so it’s your last chance to catch some of these movies while they’re still available with your HBO subscription before you have to pay to rent them from Apple or Amazon like some kind of peasant.

For original content, November will see the series premiere of His Dark Materials, based on the popular fantasy novels by Philip Pullman and starring James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Also dropping is the Season 50 (!) premiere of Sesame Street and the HBO Documentary film The Apollo, about the history of the iconic New York City theater.

Some spanking-new movies making their HBO debut next month include Jordan Peele’s horror hit Us, Joe Cornish’s underrated Attack the Block follow-up The Kid Who Would Be King, and the surprisingly charming DC superhero comedy Shazam!

In terms of older films making their way to HBO land, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s excellent action comedy True Lies, the Wes Anderson dramedy The Darjeeling Limited, and Tom Hank’s breakout film Big all deserve to be added to your watchlist.

And finally, try to squeeze in viewings of Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, Sam Raimi’s frenetically crazy superhero film Darkman, and the romantic comedy hit Crazy Rich Asians before they leave the platform on November 30th.

Check out the full list of everything coming to and leaving HBO in November below, and click here to read our list of the best movies on HBO right now.

Theatrical Premieres:

Blindspotting, 2018 (11/1)

Head Full of Honey, 2018 (11/2)

Look Away, 2019 (11/4)

The Kid Who Would Be King, 2019 (11/9)

Little, 2019 (11/16)

Us, 2019 (11/23)

Shazam!, 2019 (11/30)

Series Premieres:

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White, Premiere (11/1)

His Dark Materials, Series Premiere (11/4)

Santos Dumont, Series Premiere (11/11)

Sesame Street, Season 50 Premiere (11/16)

Series Finales:

Axios, Season Finale (11/10)

Catherine the Great, Limited Series Finale (11/11)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 Finale (11/16)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Finale (11/18)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Finale (11/18)

Room 104, Season 3 Finale (11/29)

Original Programming:

Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)

The Apollo (11/6)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)

Very Ralph (11/12)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)

Estrenos:

Message Erased, 2019 (11/1)

Sobredosis de amor, 2019 (11/1)

Pajaros de Verano, 2019 (11/8)

Papi Chulo, 2019 (11/15)

El Baile De La Gacela, 2019 (11/22)

Starting November 1:

Big, 1988

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Chocolat, 2000

The Condemned, 2009

The Condemned 2, 2019

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

The Darkness, 2016

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Flawless, 1999

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forget Paris, 1995

Hope Floats, 1998

Halfway, 2019

Indignation, 2016

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut), 1996

King Arthur (Director’s Cut), 2004

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Nine Months, 1995

Pan, 2015

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

Santa Buddies, 2009

Snow Buddies, 2008

Space Buddies, 2009

Sterling, 2019

The Town, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Unimundo 45, 2019

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster, 1997

Ending November 31:

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Captivity, 2007

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Darkman, 1990

Darkman II: The Return of Durant, 1996

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die, 1996

The Darkest Minds, 2018

Deja Vu, 2006

The Diary of Anne Frank, 1959

Disclosure, 1994

Hop, 2011

Insidious: The Last Key, 2018

Legend, 2015

Lions For Lambs, 2007

The Lost Boys, 1987

Macgruber (Extended Version), 2010

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018

Manhattan Night, 2019

My Friend Dahmer, 2017

Paper Heart, 2009

Paycheck, 2003

Peter Pan, 2003

Pride, 2007

Ramona and Beezus, 2010

Robin Hood, 2010

Steve Jobs, 2015

Stratton, 2016