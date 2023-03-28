New Girl is new to Hulu this April. That's right, all seven seasons of the Zooey Deschanel-led comedy will be leaving Netflix and heading to Hulu this coming month. Though that's not the only title inbound for Hulu in the coming weeks, the Lil' Dicky series Dave will be returning for Season 3 after a nearly two-year hiatus and follows the comedian/rapper going on tour. After being the bonafide scene-stealer in recent hit films and shows such as WandaVision and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kathryn Hahn will lead the Hulu original limited series Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Broken Lizard, the team behind the cult classic comedy Super Troopers, are reuniting for the medieval comedy Quasi, which promises to be an R-rated take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Fan-favorite films such as American Psycho, Despicable Me 1 and 2, Shrek 1 and 2, Bridesmaids, Moulin Rogue, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

You can check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Hulu this April.

Available April 1:

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin' All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

Available April 2:

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Available April 3:

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

Available April 4:

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Available April 5:

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

Available April 6:

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

Available April 7:

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

Available April 8:

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

Available April 9:

War with Grandpa (2020)

Available April 10:

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

Available April 11:

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

Available April 12:

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

Available April 13:

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

Available April 14:

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

Available April 15:

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Available April 17:

New Girl: Complete Series

Available April 18:

The Quake (2018)

Available April 19:

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

Available April 20:

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

Available April 21:

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

Available April 22:

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

Available April 26:

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Available April 27:

There There (2022)

Available April 28:

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022