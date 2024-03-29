This month, several titles are coming to Hulu. From movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods to the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles thriller, Don't Worry Darling, there are plenty of options for everyone. With Disney+ and Hulu merging at the end of March, you can now access the Hulu library by merging your two accounts. For more information on the Disney and Hulu merger, click here. As for what's coming to Hulu in April 2024, scroll below.

Available April 1, 2024

'Don’t Worry Darling'

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Also available April 1:

Vanderpump Villa: Series

Annie

The Big Lebowski

Blair Witch

Blockers

Boys on the Side

Capone

Captain Phillips

Copycat

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

The Fifth Element

The Fog

Get Him to the Greek

The Grudge 2

Hellboy

The Host

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jack The Giant Slayer

The Karate Kid

Letters to Juliet

Made in America

The Next Karate Kid

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean's Eleven Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Release Date December 7, 2001 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers George Clayton Johnson , Jack Golden Russell , Harry Brown , Charles Lederer , Ted Griffin Tagline Are you in or out?

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Pacific Rim

Runaway Jury

Seven Years in Tibet

Shazam!

​​​​​​Take Shelter

Wonder Woman

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

X2: X-Men United

50 First Dates

Available April 2, 2024

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special

The Interrogation Room Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level

Available April 3, 2024

UFO Factory Season 1

Available April 4, 2024

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2

Also available April 4:

American Pickers Season 24B

Best in Chow Season 1

Dark Marvels Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman Season 1B

Lord of Misrule

Available April 5, 2024

Dinosaur Season 1

She Came to Me

Available April 6, 2024

The Fable

Available April 7, 2024

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!

Mission: Yozakura Family

Available April 8, 2024

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available April 9, 2024

'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'

Also available April 9:

The Grudge

Available April 10, 2024

Blood Free Premiere

“Cayman: Secrets in Paradise

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 24

Sand Land: The Series (Dubbed)

Sand Land In “Sand Land: The Series,” viewers are transported to a world where the water supply is all but dried up, with the small amount remaining controlled by a greedy king. Tired of suffering under the king’s rule, Sheriff Rao reaches out to Sand Land’s demons for help, and together they set off on a journey to discover the “Legendary Spring”. Release Date 2024-00-00 Creator Akira Toriyama Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Curtain Call Season 1

Kusama: Infinity

Available April 11, 2025

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders Season 1

Scraps Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 2

Immediate Family

Trapped in the Farmhouse

Available April 12, 2024

'The Greatest Hits' (Hulu Original)

Also available April 12:

The Channel

Available April 13, 2024

Alone

Available April 15, 2024

A Kind of Murder

The Stranger (2020)

Available April 17, 2024

'Under the Bridge'

​​​​​​​Also available April 17:

See You in Another Life Season 1

Drain the Oceans Season 6 (National Geographic)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 12 (National Geographic)

Available April 18, 2024

All You Can Eat Season 1

Secrets of Miss America Season 1

60 Days In Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

Blacklight

Available April 19, 2024

Tattoo Fixers Seasons 1-4

Available April 20, 2024

High Hopes Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution Season 1

Available April 22, 2024

Hip-Hop and The White House Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus

Little Women (2019)

Yes, God, Yes

Available April 23, 2024

The Meg

Available April 24, 2024

Wonderful World Season 1

Talking Sabor Season 1

Available April 25, 2024

Booked: First Day In Season 1

Mountain Men Season 11

Wahlburgers Season 7

Barber

Boy in the Walls

Available April 26, 2024

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'

Available April 27, 2024

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses Special Premiere (FX)

American Woman

Available April 28, 2024

Isn’t It Romantic

Stars at Noon

Welcome to Smelliville

Available April 30, 2024

'The Veil' Premiere (FX)