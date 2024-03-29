This month, several titles are coming to Hulu. From movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods to the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles thriller, Don't Worry Darling, there are plenty of options for everyone. With Disney+ and Hulu merging at the end of March, you can now access the Hulu library by merging your two accounts. For more information on the Disney and Hulu merger, click here. As for what's coming to Hulu in April 2024, scroll below.
Available April 1, 2024
'Don’t Worry Darling'
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Also available April 1:
- Vanderpump Villa: Series
- Annie
- The Big Lebowski
The Big Lebowski
Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.
- Release Date
- March 6, 1998
- Director
- Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
- Cast
- Jeff Bridges , John Goodman , Julianne Moore , Steve Buscemi , David Huddleston , Philip Seymour Hoffman , Tara Reid , Peter Stormare
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Ethan Coen , Joel Coen
- Blair Witch
- Blockers
- Boys on the Side
- Capone
- Captain Phillips
- Copycat
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- The Fifth Element
- The Fog
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Grudge 2
- Hellboy
- The Host
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Jack The Giant Slayer
- The Karate Kid
- Letters to Juliet
- Made in America
- The Next Karate Kid
- Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean's Eleven
Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.
- Release Date
- December 7, 2001
- Director
- Steven Soderbergh
- Cast
- George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac
- Runtime
- 116 minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- George Clayton Johnson , Jack Golden Russell , Harry Brown , Charles Lederer , Ted Griffin
- Tagline
- Are you in or out?
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Pacific Rim
- Runaway Jury
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Shazam!
- Take Shelter
- Wonder Woman
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
- X2: X-Men United
X2: X-Men United
When anti-mutant Colonel William Stryker kidnaps Professor X and attacks his school, the X-Men must ally with their archenemy Magneto to stop him.
- Release Date
- April 24, 2003
- Director
- Bryan Singer
- Cast
- Patrick Stewart , Hugh Jackman , Ian McKellen , Halle Berry , Famke Janssen , James Marsden
- Runtime
- 133
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Zak Penn , David Hayter , Bryan Singer , Michael Dougherty , Dan Harris
- Tagline
- The Time Has Come For Those Who Are Different To Stand United.
- 50 First Dates
Available April 2, 2024
- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special
- The Interrogation Room Season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level
Jumanji: The Next Level
- Release Date
- December 13, 2019
- Director
- Jake Kasdan
- Cast
- Dwayne Johnson , Jack Black , Kevin Hart , Karen Gillan , Nick Jonas , Colin Hanks , Danny DeVito , Donald Glover , Awkwafina
- Runtime
- 123 minutes
- Writers
- Jake Kasdan , Jeff Pinkner , Scott Rosenberg
Available April 3, 2024
- UFO Factory Season 1
Available April 4, 2024
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2
Also available April 4:
- American Pickers Season 24B
- Best in Chow Season 1
- Dark Marvels Season 1
- Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman Season 1B
- Lord of Misrule
Available April 5, 2024
- Dinosaur Season 1
- She Came to Me
Available April 6, 2024
- The Fable
Available April 7, 2024
- GO! GO! Loser Ranger!
- Mission: Yozakura Family
Available April 8, 2024
- Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Available April 9, 2024
'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'
Also available April 9:
- The Grudge
Available April 10, 2024
- Blood Free Premiere
- “Cayman: Secrets in Paradise
- The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 24
- Sand Land: The Series (Dubbed)
Sand Land
In “Sand Land: The Series,” viewers are transported to a world where the water supply is all but dried up, with the small amount remaining controlled by a greedy king. Tired of suffering under the king’s rule, Sheriff Rao reaches out to Sand Land’s demons for help, and together they set off on a journey to discover the “Legendary Spring”.
- Release Date
- 2024-00-00
- Creator
- Akira Toriyama
- Streaming Service(s)
- Hulu
- Curtain Call Season 1
- Kusama: Infinity
Available April 11, 2025
- Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders Season 1
- Scraps Season 1
- #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 2
- Immediate Family
- Trapped in the Farmhouse
Available April 12, 2024
'The Greatest Hits' (Hulu Original)
Also available April 12:
- The Channel
Available April 13, 2024
- Alone
Available April 15, 2024
- A Kind of Murder
- The Stranger (2020)
Available April 17, 2024
'Under the Bridge'
Also available April 17:
- See You in Another Life Season 1
- Drain the Oceans Season 6 (National Geographic)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 12 (National Geographic)
Available April 18, 2024
- All You Can Eat Season 1
- Secrets of Miss America Season 1
- 60 Days In Season 8
- Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
- Blacklight
Available April 19, 2024
- Tattoo Fixers Seasons 1-4
Available April 20, 2024
- High Hopes Season 1
- The Marijuana Revolution Season 1
Available April 22, 2024
- Hip-Hop and The White House Documentary
- Secrets of the Octopus
- Little Women (2019)
- Yes, God, Yes
Available April 23, 2024
- The Meg
The Meg
A group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed - the Megalodon.
- Release Date
- August 10, 2018
- Director
- Jon Turteltaub
- Cast
- Jason Statham , Bingbing Li , Rainn Wilson , Ruby Rose , Winston Chao , Cliff Curtis
- Runtime
- 113 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
Available April 24, 2024
- Wonderful World Season 1
- Talking Sabor Season 1
Available April 25, 2024
- Booked: First Day In Season 1
- Mountain Men Season 11
- Wahlburgers Season 7
- Barber
- Boy in the Walls
Available April 26, 2024
'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'
Available April 27, 2024
- The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses Special Premiere (FX)
- American Woman
Available April 28, 2024
- Isn’t It Romantic
- Stars at Noon
- Welcome to Smelliville