This month, several titles are coming to Hulu. From movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods to the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles thriller, Don't Worry Darling, there are plenty of options for everyone. With Disney+ and Hulu merging at the end of March, you can now access the Hulu library by merging your two accounts. For more information on the Disney and Hulu merger, click here. As for what's coming to Hulu in April 2024, scroll below.

Available April 1, 2024

'Don’t Worry Darling'

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Also available April 1:

  • Vanderpump Villa: Series
  • Annie
  • The Big Lebowski
The Big Lebowski Film Poster
The Big Lebowski
R
Comedy
Crime

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

Release Date
March 6, 1998
Director
Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
Runtime
117 minutes
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Ethan Coen , Joel Coen
  • Blair Witch
  • Blockers
  • Boys on the Side
  • Capone
  • Captain Phillips
  • Copycat
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • The Fifth Element
  • The Fog
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • The Grudge 2
  • Hellboy
  • The Host
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War
  • Jack The Giant Slayer
  • The Karate Kid
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Made in America
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Ocean’s Eleven
Oceans Eleven 2001 Movie Poster
Ocean's Eleven
PG-13
Crime
Thriller

Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.

Release Date
December 7, 2001
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Cast
George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac
Runtime
116 minutes
Main Genre
Crime
Writers
George Clayton Johnson , Jack Golden Russell , Harry Brown , Charles Lederer , Ted Griffin
Tagline
Are you in or out?
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Pacific Rim
  • Runaway Jury
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Shazam!
  • ​​​​​​Take Shelter
  • Wonder Woman
  • You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
  • X2: X-Men United
X2 X-Men United poster
X2: X-Men United
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Thriller

When anti-mutant Colonel William Stryker kidnaps Professor X and attacks his school, the X-Men must ally with their archenemy Magneto to stop him.

Release Date
April 24, 2003
Director
Bryan Singer
Runtime
133
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Zak Penn , David Hayter , Bryan Singer , Michael Dougherty , Dan Harris
Tagline
The Time Has Come For Those Who Are Different To Stand United.
  • 50 First Dates

Available April 2, 2024

  • iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special
  • The Interrogation Room Season 1
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
Jumanji The Next Level Poster
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13
Fantasy
Adventure
Action
Release Date
December 13, 2019
Director
Jake Kasdan
Cast
Dwayne Johnson , Jack Black , Kevin Hart , Karen Gillan , Nick Jonas , Colin Hanks , Danny DeVito , Donald Glover , Awkwafina
Runtime
123 minutes
Writers
Jake Kasdan , Jeff Pinkner , Scott Rosenberg

Available April 3, 2024

  • UFO Factory Season 1

Available April 4, 2024

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2

Also available April 4:

  • American Pickers Season 24B
  • Best in Chow Season 1
  • Dark Marvels Season 1
  • Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman Season 1B
  • Lord of Misrule

Available April 5, 2024

  • Dinosaur Season 1
  • She Came to Me

Available April 6, 2024

  • The Fable

Available April 7, 2024

  • GO! GO! Loser Ranger!
  • Mission: Yozakura Family

Available April 8, 2024

  • Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available April 9, 2024

'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'

Also available April 9:

  • The Grudge

Available April 10, 2024

  • Blood Free Premiere
  • “Cayman: Secrets in Paradise
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 24
  • Sand Land: The Series (Dubbed)
sandland-poster
Sand Land

In “Sand Land: The Series,” viewers are transported to a world where the water supply is all but dried up, with the small amount remaining controlled by a greedy king. Tired of suffering under the king’s rule, Sheriff Rao reaches out to Sand Land’s demons for help, and together they set off on a journey to discover the “Legendary Spring”.

Release Date
2024-00-00
Creator
Akira Toriyama
Streaming Service(s)
Hulu
  • Curtain Call Season 1
  • Kusama: Infinity

Available April 11, 2025

  • Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders Season 1
  • Scraps Season 1
  • #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 2
  • Immediate Family
  • Trapped in the Farmhouse

Available April 12, 2024

'The Greatest Hits' (Hulu Original)

Also available April 12:

  • The Channel

Available April 13, 2024

  • Alone

Available April 15, 2024

  • A Kind of Murder
  • The Stranger (2020)

Available April 17, 2024

'Under the Bridge'

​​​​​​​Also available April 17:

  • See You in Another Life Season 1
  • Drain the Oceans Season 6 (National Geographic)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 12 (National Geographic)

Available April 18, 2024

  • All You Can Eat Season 1
  • Secrets of Miss America Season 1
  • 60 Days In Season 8
  • Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
  • Blacklight

Available April 19, 2024

  • Tattoo Fixers Seasons 1-4

Available April 20, 2024

  • High Hopes Season 1
  • The Marijuana Revolution Season 1

Available April 22, 2024

  • Hip-Hop and The White House Documentary
  • Secrets of the Octopus
  • Little Women (2019)
  • Yes, God, Yes

Available April 23, 2024

  • The Meg
The Meg poster
The Meg
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi

A group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed - the Megalodon.

Release Date
August 10, 2018
Director
Jon Turteltaub
Runtime
113 minutes
Main Genre
Action

Available April 24, 2024

  • Wonderful World Season 1
  • Talking Sabor Season 1

Available April 25, 2024

  • Booked: First Day In Season 1
  • Mountain Men Season 11
  • Wahlburgers Season 7
  • Barber
  • Boy in the Walls

Available April 26, 2024

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'

Available April 27, 2024

  • The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses Special Premiere (FX)
  • American Woman

Available April 28, 2024

  • Isn’t It Romantic
  • Stars at Noon
  • Welcome to Smelliville

Available April 30, 2024

'The Veil' Premiere (FX)