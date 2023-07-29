August looks to be another great month for Hulu subscribers, with several of the platform's most popular series returning for new seasons. Here's a quick preview.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will join the mystery-solving trio that is Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, while Dan Stevens becomes the new voice of the suburban alien Korvo in Season 4 of Solar Opposites.

Several popular FX titles will be coming to an end in August, including Reservation Dogs, Archer, and Breeders, while The Crown star Emma Corrin, will headline the all-new limited series A Murder at the End of the World.

The star-studded mystery caper Amsterdam, James Wan's modern cult-classic Malignant, and the tearjerker romance The Fault in Our Stars will also be making their way to Hulu in August. And finally, recent hit indie films like the experimental horror film Skinamarink and the environmental thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline will also be landing on the service in the coming weeks.

Check out the full list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in August.

Available August 1:

FX's Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method | 2011

The A-Team | 2010

Australia | 2008

Cantinflas | 2014

The Craft | 1996

Crash Pad | 2017

The Croods | 2013

Crush | 2002

D.E.B.S. | 2005

Damsels In Distress | 2012

Dance With Me | 1998

Darling Companion | 2012

Enemy of the State | 1998

Eragon | 2006

Five Feet Apart | 2019

The Hills Have Eyes | 2006

Hotel Transylvania | 2012

In Time | 2011

Jurassic Park | 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997

Jurassic Park III | 2001

Labyrinth | 1986

Leap Year | 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Midnight In Paris | 2011

Mortal Kombat | 2021

Moscow On The Hudson | 1984

Notting Hill | 1999

One For The Money | 2012

The One I Love | 2014

Ong-Bak | 2003

Ong Bak 2 | 2008

Ong Bak 3 | 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014

Pandorum | 2009

Phone Booth | 2003

Practical Magic | 1998

The Punisher | 2004

Punisher: War Zone | 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006

Red | 2010

Red 2 | 2013

Shark Tale | 2004

Simply Irresistible | 1999

Stay | 2005

Stealing Harvard | 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015

Take This Waltz | 2011

Turistas | 2006

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

Unfaithful | 2002

Waking Ned Devine | 1998

We're The Millers | 2013

What's Your Number? | 2011

Zoom | 2006

Available August 2:

FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

Available August 3:

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Available August 4:

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love | 2015

Game Night | 2018

Labor Pains | 2009

Skinamarink | 2022

Supercell | 2023

Sweetwater | 2023

Winter Passing | 2005

Available August 5:

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

Available August 6:

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Available August 7:

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11

Available August 8:

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere

Available August 9:

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait | 2023

Enys Men | 2022

Available August 10:

Just Super | 2022

Polaroid | 2019

Available August 11:

Beautiful Disaster | 2023

Sam & Kate | 2022

Available August 13:

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

Available August 14:

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

America's National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder | 2019

Available August 15:

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot | 2012

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005

One Last Thing | 2005

Available August 16:

Miguel Wants to Fight | 2023

Thoroughbreds | 2018

Available August 17:

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas | 2022

Available August 18:

The Friendship Game | 2022

War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023

Available August 19:

To Catch A Killer | 2023

Available August 20:

Amsterdam | 2022

Available August 21:

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

Available August 22:

The Intern | 2015

Available August 23:

Trap Jazz | 2023

Available August 24:

How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022

My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022

Transfusion | 2023

Available August 26:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

Available August 27:

Malignant | 2021

Available August 28:

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5

Available August 29:

FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series

Snowpiercer | 2014

Available August 31:

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX's Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle | 2014

The Fault In Our Stars | 2014

Finnick | 2022