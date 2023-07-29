August looks to be another great month for Hulu subscribers, with several of the platform's most popular series returning for new seasons. Here's a quick preview.
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will join the mystery-solving trio that is Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, while Dan Stevens becomes the new voice of the suburban alien Korvo in Season 4 of Solar Opposites.
Several popular FX titles will be coming to an end in August, including Reservation Dogs, Archer, and Breeders, while The Crown star Emma Corrin, will headline the all-new limited series A Murder at the End of the World.
The star-studded mystery caper Amsterdam, James Wan's modern cult-classic Malignant, and the tearjerker romance The Fault in Our Stars will also be making their way to Hulu in August. And finally, recent hit indie films like the experimental horror film Skinamarink and the environmental thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline will also be landing on the service in the coming weeks.
Check out the full list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in August.
Available August 1:
FX's Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
A Dangerous Method | 2011
The A-Team | 2010
Australia | 2008
Cantinflas | 2014
The Craft | 1996
Crash Pad | 2017
The Croods | 2013
Crush | 2002
D.E.B.S. | 2005
Damsels In Distress | 2012
Dance With Me | 1998
Darling Companion | 2012
Enemy of the State | 1998
Eragon | 2006
Five Feet Apart | 2019
The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
Hotel Transylvania | 2012
In Time | 2011
Jurassic Park | 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997
Jurassic Park III | 2001
Labyrinth | 1986
Leap Year | 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
Love & Other Drugs | 2010
Midnight In Paris | 2011
Mortal Kombat | 2021
Moscow On The Hudson | 1984
Notting Hill | 1999
One For The Money | 2012
The One I Love | 2014
Ong-Bak | 2003
Ong Bak 2 | 2008
Ong Bak 3 | 2010
Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
Pandorum | 2009
Phone Booth | 2003
Practical Magic | 1998
The Punisher | 2004
Punisher: War Zone | 2008
The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
Red | 2010
Red 2 | 2013
Shark Tale | 2004
Simply Irresistible | 1999
Stay | 2005
Stealing Harvard | 2002
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
Take This Waltz | 2011
Turistas | 2006
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
Unfaithful | 2002
Waking Ned Devine | 1998
We're The Millers | 2013
What's Your Number? | 2011
Zoom | 2006
Available August 2:
FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
Available August 3:
Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Available August 4:
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Accidental Love | 2015
Game Night | 2018
Labor Pains | 2009
Skinamarink | 2022
Supercell | 2023
Sweetwater | 2023
Winter Passing | 2005
Available August 5:
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
Available August 6:
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Available August 7:
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
Available August 8:
Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere
Available August 9:
Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere
Bait | 2023
Enys Men | 2022
Available August 10:
Just Super | 2022
Polaroid | 2019
Available August 11:
Beautiful Disaster | 2023
Sam & Kate | 2022
Available August 13:
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
Available August 14:
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
America's National Parks: Complete Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
The Intruder | 2019
Available August 15:
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Season 4
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
The Brass Teapot | 2012
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005
One Last Thing | 2005
Available August 16:
Miguel Wants to Fight | 2023
Thoroughbreds | 2018
Available August 17:
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
Four Samosas | 2022
Available August 18:
The Friendship Game | 2022
War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023
Available August 19:
To Catch A Killer | 2023
Available August 20:
Amsterdam | 2022
Available August 21:
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
Available August 22:
The Intern | 2015
Available August 23:
Trap Jazz | 2023
Available August 24:
How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022
My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022
Transfusion | 2023
Available August 26:
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
Available August 27:
Malignant | 2021
Available August 28:
The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
Available August 29:
FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series
Snowpiercer | 2014
Available August 31:
Spellbound: Season 1A
FX's Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
Belle | 2014
The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
Finnick | 2022