This month on Hulu, we have several must-watch titles coming to the streamer. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes makes its streaming debut, as the 2024 film marks a fresh start to the classic franchise. As far as shows go, the hit Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building makes its return later this month as well. Here is everything coming to Hulu in August 2024.
Thursday, August 1, 2024
- Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
- Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
- Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Episodes 450 – 461
Naruto: Shippuden
Naruto Uzumaki, is a loud, hyperactive, adolescent ninja who constantly searches for approval and recognition, as well as to become Hokage, who is acknowledged as the leader and strongest of all ninja in the village.
- Release Date
- October 28, 2009
- Cast
- Alexandre Crepet , Junko Takeuchi , Maile Flanagan , Kate Higgins , Chie Nakamura , Dave Wittenberg
- Main Genre
- Anime
- Seasons
- 21
- The Banger Sisters (2002)
- The Beach (2000)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
- Casino (1995)
- Drumline (2002)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Eragon (2006)
- Flubber (1997)
- Fool’s Gold (2008)
- The Full Monty (1997)
- Garfield: The Movie (2004)
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
- The Guardian (2006)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
- I Feel Pretty (2018)
- In Time (2011)
- John Carter (2012)
- Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Knocked Up (2007)
Knocked Up
Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) results in pregnancy. Rather than raise the baby on her own, she decides to give Ben a chance to prove he is father material. However, he is unsure if he is ready to be a parent, and both wonder if they would be compatible lifetime partners.
- Release Date
- June 1, 2007
- Director
- Judd Apatow
- Cast
- Seth Rogen , Katherine Heigl , Paul Rudd , Leslie Mann , Jason Segel , Jay Baruchel
- Runtime
- 129
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Judd Apatow
- Tagline
- A comedy about a one night stand that became something more.
- Website
- http://www.knockedupmovie.com/
- Maid in Manhattan (2002)
- Marley & Me (2008)
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- Midway (2019)
- Muppets from Space (1999)
- Night at the Museum (2006)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
- Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
- Rachel Getting Married (2008)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- Random Hearts (1999)
- Robots (2005)
- Simply Irresistible (1999)
- Son-in-Law (1993)
- Stay (2005)
Tron: Legacy (2010)
TRON: Legacy
- Release Date
- December 17, 2010
- Director
- Joseph Kosinski
- Cast
- Jeff Bridges , Garrett Hedlund , Olivia Wilde , Bruce Boxleitner
- Runtime
- 125 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Edward Kitsis , Adam Horowitz , Brian Klugman
- Welcome Home (2018)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Friday, August 2, 2024
- The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)
- The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
- Release Date
- May 10, 2024
- Director
- Wes Ball
- Cast
- Kevin Durand , Freya Allan , Peter Macon , Owen Teague , Eka Darville , Sara Wiseman , Neil Sandilands
- Runtime
- 145 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Patrick Aison , Josh Friedman , Rick Jaffa , Amanda Silver
- Studio(s)
- 20th Century , Chernin Entertainment , Oddball Entertainment , Shinbone Productions
- Distributor(s)
- 20th Century
- Sequel(s)
- Planet of the Apes , Beneath the Planet of the Apes , Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) , Conquest of the Planet of the Apes , Battle for the Planet of the Apes
- prequel(s)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes , dawn of the Planet of the apes movie , War for the Planet of the Apes
- Franchise(s)
- Planet of the Apes
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Suitable Flesh (2023)
The Suitable Flesh
A psychiatrist becomes obsessed with one of her young patients, who she later discovers is linked to an ancient curse.
- Release Date
- October 27, 2023
- Director
- Joe Lynch
- Cast
- Heather Graham , Judah Lewis , Barbara Crampton , Bruce Davison
- Runtime
- 100 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Production Company
- AMP International, Eyevox Entertainment
Sunday, August 4, 2024
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
Monday, August 5, 2024
- Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
- NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
- The Zone: Survival Mission: Three-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
- The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Thursday, August 8, 2024
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
- Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
- Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
- Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
- The World Wars: Complete Season 1
- Top Shot: Complete Season 3
- Unsolved: Complete Season 3
- A Piece of Cake (2021)
- Epic Tails (2022)
- Food, Inc. 2 (2023)
Friday, August 9, 2024
- Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (2022)
- Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (2020)
- Greg Warren: The Salesman (2023)
- Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)
- Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (2023)
- Chief of Station (2024)
Saturday, August 10, 2024
- Greta (2019)
Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Beautiful Disaster (2023)
Monday, August 12, 2024
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
Solar Opposites
- Release Date
- May 8, 2020
- Cast
- Thomas MIddleditch , Dan Stevens , Sean Giambrone , Mary Mack
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Seasons
- 5
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
The Woman King (2022)
The Woman King
The Woman King is a historical action/drama film about the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful nation with an elite warrior force known as the Agojie. The core events follow Nanisca, general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Nanisca will prepare her soldiers for a war against the Oyo, another nation that has aligned itself with a group of European slave traders. In addition, Nanisca will seek to free her enslaved people from the Oyo.
- Release Date
- September 16, 2022
- Director
- Gina Prince-Bythewood
- Cast
- Viola Davis , Thuso Mbedu , Lashana Lynch , Sheila Atim , Hero Fiennes Tiffin , John Boyega
- Runtime
- 135 minutes
- Writers
- Dana Stevens , Maria Bello
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
- Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED and DUBBED)
- La Chimera (2023)
Thursday, August 15, 2024
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
- Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
- Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
- Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Cutthroat Kitchen (2013)
A culinary battlefield where strategy and skill collide, featuring four chefs competing to prepare top-notch dishes under outrageous circumstances. Armed with a limited budget, contestants bid on sabotages to impose on their rivals, ranging from inconvenient to outright absurd. The chefs must navigate these challenges while racing against the clock, crafting dishes that impress a panel of judges. As the tension mounts and the sabotages escalate, only the most adaptable and cunning chef can emerge triumphant in this unpredictable and entertaining showdown.
- Release Date
- August 11, 2013
- Cast
- Alton Brown
- Main Genre
- Reality-TV
- Seasons
- 15
- Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
- Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
- Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
- The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
- Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
- Boy in the Walls (2023)
Smile (2022)
Smile
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
Friday, August 16, 2024
- Accidental Texan (2023)
- Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male (2013)
- Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Andrew Santino (1987)
- Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Donald Glover (2010)
Immaculate (2024)
- Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool (2011)
- Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied (2003)
Monday, August 19, 2024
- OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Agent Recon (2024)
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
- High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Stress Positions (2024)
Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
- Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
- WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Friday, August 23, 2024
- Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
- Adam Cayton-Holland: Wallpaper (2024)
- The Dive (2023)
- Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (2020)
- Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)
- Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (2023)
- Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)
- Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman (2023)
Saturday, August 24, 2024
- FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
Sunday, August 25, 2024
- The Courier (2021)
- Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
Monday, August 26, 2024
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Only Murders in the Building
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.
- Release Date
- August 31, 2021
- Creator
- John Hoffman, Steve Martin
- Cast
- Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 4
- Chaos Walking (2021)
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
- Blackout: Complete Season 1A
- The Villain of Romance: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Thursday, August 29, 2024
- Gold Medal Families
- History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
- Killer Lies: Chasing a True-Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
- Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)
- The DUFF (2015)
Friday, August 30, 2024
- I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
- Something in the Water (2024)