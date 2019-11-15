Here’s What’s New on Hulu and What’s Leaving in December 2019

0

Hulu has debuted their full rundown for what you can expect to see (and what you need to pencil in a last-minute watch for) in December 2019. Notably, there’s surprisingly little holiday content compared to the Christmas-heavy rotation on Netflix and Disney+ in recent weeks, but there are a few big blockbuster hits and franchise favorites to keep an eye out for.

New on Hulu in December we’ve got several of the early Fast & Furious movies, including The Fast and the Furious and the severely underrated Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. If you’re looking for more explosive entertainment, December also brings some Autobot action with the arrival of Bumblebee and Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. Elsewhere, keep an eye out for favorites like Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, Almost Famous, and Footloose. In the realm of TV, keep an eye out for the arrival of Younger Season 6, Preacher Season 4, Killing Eve Season 2, and The Orville Season 2.

As for what’s leaving Hulu next month, make sure to get your fill of Heathers, Fatal Attraction, Event Horizon, Cloverfield, and Requiem for a Dream — though I’m pretty sure you just need one watch of that last one. Check out the full lost of what’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in December below.

Available December 1

Unikitty: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Gintama: Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB) (TV Tokyo)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Better Life (2011)

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Aviator (2004)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Bug (1975)

Ca$h (2010)

Cheri (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Footloose (1984)

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past (2015)

Hamlet (1990)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)

LOL (2012)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Out of Time (2003)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Prancer (1989)

Rags (2012)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Sorority Row (2009)

The Spirit (2008)

Splitting Adam (2015)

Swindle (2013)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Wall Street (1987)

The Winning Season (2010)

Available December 2

This One’s For the Ladies (2019)

Available December 3

Making It: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 7 (Bravo)

Younger: Complete Season 6 (TV Land)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Available December 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special: Special (ABC)

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Fruits Basket: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available December 5

The Moody’s: Series Premiere (FOX)

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (2019)

Killers Anonymous (2019)

Available December 6

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Reprisal: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 16 (Bravo)

The Push (2019)

Available December 8

From Paris with Love (2010)

Available December 9

Miss Universe 2019: Special (FOX)

Available December 11

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sherman’s Showcase: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Fast Color (2019)

Available December 12

Blackfish (2013)

Available December 13

Marvel’s Runaways: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bumblebee (2018)

Depraved (2019)

The Sounds of Silence (2019)

Available December 16

American Gangster (2007)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Wild Rose (2019)

Available December 17

Holidays with the Houghs: Special (NBC)

Mighty Magisworlds: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Available December 18

Killing Eve: Complete Season 2 (BBCA)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times: Special (ABC)

The Kid (2019)

Available December 19

Mix: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Cold Case Hammarskjold (2019)

Available December 20

Miss America Pageant: Special (NBC)

Loro (2019)

Available December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Available December 24

Black Jesus: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available December 27

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Day Shall Come (2019)

Available December 28

Better Things: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available December 29

Preacher: Complete Season 4 (AMC)

Available December 30

Flirty Dancing: Series Premiere (FOX)

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

The Orville: Complete Season 2 (FOX)

Anesthesia (2016)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2018)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

The L Word: Generation Q: Series Premiere (12/8)

Work in Progress: Series Premiere (12/8)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in December:

December 31

A Simple Plan (1998)

A View to Kill (1985)

American Beauty (1999)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Be Cool (2005)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Birthright: A War Story (2017)

Blown Away (1993)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Children of the Corn (1984)

Chinatown (1974)

Cloverfield (2008)

Crash (2005)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (2002)

Demolition Man (1993)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Election (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

Far from Home (1989)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Free to Run (2016)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Heathers (1989)

High Noon (1952)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Imposter (2002)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kingpin (1996)

Love Crimes (1992)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Patriot Games (1992)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Project Nim (2011)

Rent (2005)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

School Times (1992)

Split Decisions (1988)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Moms (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Varsity Blues (1999)

Witness (1985)