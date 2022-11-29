From holiday favorites to ghost teens, Hulu has it all this December.

Hulu has plenty of great new titles coming this December right in time for the holidays. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will star in the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead while It's A Wonderful Binge will bring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) for a holiday-tinged sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. FX's ambitious new series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove are also two new titles coming to the service this Christmas. Celebrated auteurs Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson will also have several of their most acclaimed films heading to Hulu this December including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Hulu this December.

Available December 1:

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney's Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

Available December 2:

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

Available December 3:

Huda's Salon (2021)

Available December 5:

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

Available December 7:

Connect: Complete Season 1

Available December 8:

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)

Available December 9:

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

Available December 10:

Offseason (2021)

Available December 11:

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

Available December 12:

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Available December 13:

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1

Available December 14:

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

Available December 15:

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N' Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

Available December 16:

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

Available December 18:

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Available December 19:

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

Available December 20:

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

Available December 21:

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Available December 23:

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

Available December 24:

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Available December 25:

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018)

Available December 26:

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)

Available December 27:

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Available December 30:

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

Available December 31:

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream