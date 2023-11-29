December means it's officially the holiday season, and as the weather cools down in many parts of the world, many will be looking to stay in. Hulu has its subscribers covered with a collection of great titles making their way to the streaming service in the final 31 days of 2023.
Recent 2023 releases such as the Jon Hamm and Tina Fey crime caper Maggie Moore(s) and the Nicolas Cage action-comedy The Retirement Plan will both be making their way to Hulu in December. The NEON-backed horror movie It Lives Inside, starring Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri will also be making its way to the streaming service.
The twelfth and final season of the popular Canadian sitcom Letterkenny will also be coming to Hulu, giving fans one last adventure with the residents of the rural Irish-Canadian town.
Other titles making their way onto Hulu in December include Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Crazy Rich Asians, Zombieland: Double Tap, all four Matrix films, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy, both National Treasure movies, and Paddington 2.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in December 2023.
Available December 1:
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 6
CoComelon - JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
Airheads | 1994
The Bourne Identity | 2002
The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
The Bourne Legacy | 2012
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
District 9 | 2009
Epic Movie | 2007
Epic | 2011
Ever After | 1998
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
Harry Brown | 2009
Harvard Park | 2012
High School High | 1996
High-rise | 2015
Hostel: Part III | 2011
Hudson Hawk | 1991
The Hustler | 1961
House Of Flying Daggers | 2004
Hustlers | 2019
Hysteria | 2012
I Am Number Four | 2011
Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
Juno | 2007
Magic Mike XXL | 2015
Magic Mike | 2012
The Marine | 2006
Masterminds | 2016
The Matrix | 1999
The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
National Treasure | 2004
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
The Omen | 2006
Paddington 2 | 2018
Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
Shutter | 2008
The Sitter | 2011
Sommersby | 1993
Splash | 1984
Tombstone | 1993
War | 2007
A Walk in the Woods | 2015
When In Rome | 2010
You Again | 2010
Available December 3:
The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023
Available December 4:
Mob Land | 2023
Available December 6:
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
Available December 7:
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
Available December 8:
Culprits: Complete Season 1
The Mission: Special Premiere
Proximity | 2020
Available December 9:
Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023
Available December 10:
The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
Available December 11:
Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
Available December 13:
Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
Available December 14:
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean | 2022
Higher Power | 2018
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
Available December 15:
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York | 2012
Alan Partridge | 2013
Freakonomics | 2010
I Give It A Year | 2013
Lemon | 2017
Results | 2015
The Giver | 2014
White God | 2014
The Retirement Plan | 2023
Available December 20:
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
Available December 21:
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon | 2023
Available December 22:
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
Maggie Moore(s) | 2023
Available December 25:
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019
Available December 26:
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Available December 27:
Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1
Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Available December 28:
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
Available December 29:
It Lives Inside | 2023