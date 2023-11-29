December means it's officially the holiday season, and as the weather cools down in many parts of the world, many will be looking to stay in. Hulu has its subscribers covered with a collection of great titles making their way to the streaming service in the final 31 days of 2023.

Recent 2023 releases such as the Jon Hamm and Tina Fey crime caper Maggie Moore(s) and the Nicolas Cage action-comedy The Retirement Plan will both be making their way to Hulu in December. The NEON-backed horror movie It Lives Inside, starring Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri will also be making its way to the streaming service.

The twelfth and final season of the popular Canadian sitcom Letterkenny will also be coming to Hulu, giving fans one last adventure with the residents of the rural Irish-Canadian town.

Other titles making their way onto Hulu in December include Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Crazy Rich Asians, Zombieland: Double Tap, all four Matrix films, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy, both National Treasure movies, and Paddington 2.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in December 2023.

Available December 1:

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 6

CoComelon - JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads | 1994

The Bourne Identity | 2002

The Bourne Supremacy | 2004

The Bourne Legacy | 2012

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Epic | 2011

Ever After | 1998

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

Harry Brown | 2009

Harvard Park | 2012

High School High | 1996

High-rise | 2015

Hostel: Part III | 2011

Hudson Hawk | 1991

The Hustler | 1961

House Of Flying Daggers | 2004

Hustlers | 2019

Hysteria | 2012

I Am Number Four | 2011

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Juno | 2007

Magic Mike XXL | 2015

Magic Mike | 2012

The Marine | 2006

Masterminds | 2016

The Matrix | 1999

The Matrix Reloaded | 2003

The Matrix Revolutions | 2003

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Omen | 2006

Paddington 2 | 2018

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Shutter | 2008

The Sitter | 2011

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Tombstone | 1993

War | 2007

A Walk in the Woods | 2015

When In Rome | 2010

You Again | 2010

Available December 3:

The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023

Available December 4:

Mob Land | 2023

Available December 6:

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians | 2018

Available December 7:

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

Available December 8:

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity | 2020

Available December 9:

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023

Available December 10:

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

Available December 11:

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

Available December 13:

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Available December 14:

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean | 2022

Higher Power | 2018

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

Available December 15:

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

Lemon | 2017

Results | 2015

The Giver | 2014

White God | 2014

The Retirement Plan | 2023

Available December 20:

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

Available December 21:

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon | 2023

Available December 22:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) | 2023

Available December 25:

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019

Available December 26:

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Available December 27:

Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Available December 28:

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

Available December 29:

It Lives Inside | 2023